Dress your dogs up in surfing attire and bring them to Apalachicola on Saturday for the 10th annual Apalachicola Mardi Gras Barkus Parade.
The Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers will hold their annual parade to raise money for area animal shelters and rescues starting at 11 o'clock Saturday.
This year’s theme is Surf Dogs USA so dress you and your pet in whatever get whatever surfing stuff you might have and join the parade.
Festivities begin at 11 at Riverfront Park in Apalachicola; the parade starts at 1PM.
You can register to participate on the day of the parade at Riverfront Park.
Registration to walk in the parade is $5.00 per person or $20 per golf cart.
Pets are free.
The money goes to the Franklin County Humane Society, the Florida Wild Mammal Association and the Apalachicola Dog Park.
Before and after the parade there will be food, arts and crafts, and locally brewed beer plus live entertainment featuring the zydeco band Hot Mess.
There will be a big silent auction with prizes like houseboat vacations, guided fishing trips, and all kinds of gift baskets,
Get more information on-line at saltybarkers.com.
