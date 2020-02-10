Ascension Sacred Heart Gulf in Port St. Joe has received the highest quality rating in a national study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.The agency recently released its updated Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings for the nation's hospitals to make it easier for people to compare hospital quality.
Hospitals receive ratings from one to five stars – with five stars being the highest score – based on how well they perform on a range of inpatient and outpatient quality measures.
The ratings summarizes a variety of measures including mortality, safety, readmission rates, patient satisfaction and timeliness of care.
The overall hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S.
For the second year in a row, Ascension Sacred Heart’s 19-bed hospital in Port St. Joe was the only hospital in the region to receive the five-star rating.
Only 11 hospitals in Florida received the five-star rating and nationwide, only 9 percent of 4,586 hospitals received the top rating.
