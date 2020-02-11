Local elementary school students faced off last week in the annual 4-H/ Tropicana public speaking contest.
The students, who represented all of Franklin County’s public elementary schools, as well as home schoolers, were asked to give a speech between 2 and 3 minutes long, which were then rated by a panel of 3 judges.
This year's winner in the 6th grade division was Alexis Webb of the Franklin County School who talked about facts about girls.
Sein Whitely, who is homeschooled, came is second with his speech about Dog Intelligence Vs Chicken Intelligence.
The winner in the 4th and 5th grade division was Bailey Allen, who is also homeschooled.
Her topic was “Spot the Cat” and for full disclosure, she is my daughter.
2nd place in the 4th and 5th grade division went to Elena Rodriguez from the Apalachicola Bay Charter School for her speech on “A wonderful trip.”
Other speech topics included the athletes, chickens, what is my dog thinking and why we should get rid of the penny.
All the contestants got plaques – the winners get scholarships to 4-H camp this summer.
The 1st place winners will also represent Franklin County at the District Competition on April 25th in Wakulla County.
