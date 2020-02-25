Chili Cookoff, Paint-out, Military Celebration and a New Adventure Getaway this month!

|
38th St. George Island Chili Charity Cookoff
St. George Island will host its annual Charity Chili Cookoff and Auction March 5-7. Activities will include a golf tournament at the St. James Bay Golf Club, a 5K Red Pepper Run, a fun auction and of course, the renowned chili cookoff. Click here to learn more.
Eastpoint VFD Charity Rib Cook Off March 21
The 19th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff will be held at the fire house in Eastpoint located at the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road, one block north of US Hwy 98 on March 21. Click here to learn more.
Forgotten Coast Paint-out March 20-29
Now in the 15th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic “Old Florida,” Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America’s Great Paint-out, is among the world’s most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. Click for details.
Carrabelle Culture Crawl March 21
The Carrabelle Culture Crawl, hosted by the Carrabelle Artists Association, will be held on Saturday, March 21. The free celebration of art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle, and will take place on from 10 am to 3 pm. For more information, click here.
Need more art? The Crooked River lighthouse will host a Paint your own Sunset workshop on Sunday, March 15 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. The $35 fee includes 10x12 canvas, paint, paintbrush, paint and easel. Click here for details
The Panhandle Players Perform Dearly Departed March 27-29
Panhandle Players will perform "Dearly Departed" a comedy set in the Baptist backwoods of the Bible Belt where the beleaguered Turpin family proves that living and dying in the South are seldom tidy and always hilarious. The play runs March 27-29 at the Chapman Theater in Apalachicola
Video Series Highlights Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve
Want a closer look inside the Forgotten Coast’s treasured museums and historical sites? Check out our Museum Video Series hosted by Trinity Hardy. These enlightening videos will take you on a brief tour of each Franklin County museum and educational center. This month, we feature the Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve. Click here to watch. You can check out the event listing below for activities at the ANERR Visitor Center.
Apalachicola Hosts Art & Wine Walk April 4
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber will host its annual Artwalk on April 4 from 11-6 pm. Art in all forms will be woven in and around downtown Apalachicola where artists will show, sell and demonstrate their talents. The festivities are combined with a wine tasting from 1-4pm. Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Museum Day April 4
A new spring date brings back a popular event, Smithsonian magazine Museum Day. All three of Carrabelle’s wonderful museums will open their doors free of charge on Saturday, April 4, 2020 pm as part of Smithsonian magazine’s 16th annual Museum Day. In salute to this day, Carrabelle History Museum, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, and Crooked River Lighthouse Museum will have special activities and exhibits. Details here.
Antique Boat & Car Show April 18
Apalachicola will host its annual Apalachicola Antique & Classic Boat & Car Show on Saturday, April 18. Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Workboats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display. Click here for details.
Carrabelle Riverfront Festival April 25
Carrabelle will host its 30th annual Carrabelle Riverfront Festival on Saturday, April 25 from 10am to 6 pm. The festival will be held on Marine Street along the riverfront and arts and crafts, seafood, pet parade, live music, maritime exhibits, a fishy fashion show, food booths, a childrens' zone and even a classic car show. Click here for details.
SGI BrewFest April 18
Join us for the 5th Annual St. George Island Brewfest. The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society. This year’s event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces & furry friends.
TDC launches Adventure GetawayThe Franklin County Tourist Development Council (TDC) launches its Spring Adventure Getaway this month. The adventure seeker's getaway will include a guided hike into the Tates Hell Forest, a rigorous climb to the top of one of the area's historic lighthouses and a fun peddle boat tour aboard the area's newest fun boat adventure. Meals, lodging and fun included. Sign up here!
The Franklin County TDC is all about adventure. In fact, Apalachicola will be the site of a VISIT FLORIDA and Adventure Travel & Trade Association two-day Adventure Travel Marketing Program in April.
Carrabelle's Camp Gordon Johnston Reunion Days March 13-15
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days on March 13-15, 2020 in Carrabelle. For this special anniversary, a weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country’s remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. Click here for more details.
Dice Run PlannedPlanned in conjunction with the Camp Gordon Johnston celebration, the group will host the 2nd Annual Dice Run on Sunday, March 15. Details here.
Dixie Theatre Hosts the Currys March 26
The Dixie Theatre will host the Currys on Thursday, March 26. Incorporating elements of country, bluegrass, blues, and rock, Details here.
History of the Turpentine Industry March 28The Carrabelle History Museum will present an history program entitled, “History of the Turpentine Industry in North Florida” on Saturday March 28 from 10am-noon at C-Quarters Marina. Learn about the impact the turpentine industry also known as naval stores, had on Florida’s history and economy. Details here.
