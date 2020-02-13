Thursday, February 13, 2020

Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County

Permit: Water - ERP Exemption Permit
Project Name: SHIELDS SEAWALL
Location Id: 278242
Location Name: LOTS 3, 4, 5, AND 6 SHIELDS SUBDIVISION
County: Wakulla
Application Number: 278242-002

For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300


