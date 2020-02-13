The Franklin County road department says they are seeing number of dead pine trees throughout the county since Hurricane Michael and they really need to be removed before the next storm season starts in June.
They believe salt water pushed up by the storm may have killed the trees, increasing the danger that they could fall on the roadway and hit a car.
It has happened before.
Two people were killed in Franklin County in 2010 when a dead pine tree fell on their car as they were driving near Lanark Village.
The county doesn't have the authority to remove all of the trees because many of them are on state-owned or privately owned property.
The county commission did agree to contact the state about the problem in the hopes they will hire a contractor to survey the county and remove the most dangerous trees as soon as possible.
