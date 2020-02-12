The Florida Department of Environmental Protection recently hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate completion of the Salinas Park Addition project in Gulf County.
The $3.2 million dollar project, which was funded by money from the BP oi spill, includes a newly acquired seven acre parcel with 1,000 feet fronting the St. Joseph Bay Aquatic Preserve.
New recreational amenities include an elevated, tree-top boardwalk and platforms that provide views of both St. Joseph Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.
Other facilities include trail connections with rest stops along the adjacent eight-mile paved Loggerhead Run Bike Path and a nature path connection to the original Salinas Park.
A bike repair station, a drinking water and misting station, and nature resource informational signage have also been built.
The Salinas Park’s expansion and amenities were gifted to Gulf County through a partnership with The Trust for Public Land and the Department of Environmental Protection, on behalf of the Florida Trustee Implementation Group.
New amenities constructed in the original park include parking that meets American Disabilities Act standards, a unique playground structure for kids, and two courts for pickleball enthusiasts.
