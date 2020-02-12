The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is Seeking a Member to Serve on the Industrial Development Authority

The Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners is seeking a volunteer to serve on the Wakulla County Industrial Development Authority. This Committee was established for the purpose of financing and refinancing of industrial development projects and for fostering the economic development of the County.
The BOCC is seeking one (1) member who must be a resident and elector of Wakulla County.
Interested persons can submit a letter of interest in serving on the Industrial Development Authority, which shall include the person’s name, address, telephone number, and email address no later than Thursday, March 5, 2020. Please send your information via e-mail to Melissa Corbett, Senior Planner, at mcorbett@mywakulla.com, or mail to 3093 Crawfordville Highway, Crawfordville, FL 32327 or by fax to 926-1528.
