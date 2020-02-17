Franklin County Commissioners voted on Friday to keep a 10 million dollar USDA loan active while deciding how or if the money is needed to improve Weems Hospital in Apalachicola.
The loan was approved in 2015 for Franklin County to renovate patient rooms and build a 19 thousand square foot addition to the hospital to provide space for additional lab and outpatient services.
Since that time there has been a lot of debate over what the future of Weems Memorial should be, and USDA now wants the county to either provide a proposal to proceed with the 10 million dollar loan or to de-obligate the funds.
The USDA would like a decision by March the 12th.
The commission held a well-attended special meeting last Friday and the majority of the speakers did not support building a new hospital in Apalachicola.
Many of the speakers supported stand-alone Emergency Department, centrally located in the county, and managed by Ascension Sacred Heart which already operates the hospital in Port St. Joe.
The county commission voted to keep the USDA loan active but did not agree to move forward with building a new hospital.
The Commission will decide on Tuesday whether to schedule a meeting with Ascension Sacred Heart to discuss the issue further.
