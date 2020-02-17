The National Transportation Safety Board has issued a final report regarding a 2018 crash that killed 68 year old Carrabelle resident Gregory Newman.
A friend described him as a "known risk taker."
Newman was killed on February 5th while flying an experimental, amateur-built Sonex Trainer airplane.
The plane collided with terrain following a loss of engine power after takeoff from Carrabelle-Thompson Airport.
The airplane was about halfway down the 4,000-ft-long runway, when a witness heard the engine lose power.
The airplane was about 100 ft above the runway.
Instead of landing on the remaining runway, the pilot made an "aggressive bank" to the left and the airplane stalled and descended "straight down" toward the ground.
An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Medical Examiner in Tallahassee and the cause of death was "multiple blunt force trauma."
The pilot's blood was submitted by the medical examiner for toxicology and the results were negative for all items tested.
Newman had 571 hours of flight time and was current on his Federal Aviation Administration pilot certification.
