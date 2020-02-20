Franklin County has agreed to request a Florida Department of Transportation study of Alligator Drive to see if that road could become part of the Federal Highway Administration aid to highway program.
County RESTORE Coordinator Alan Pierce said that if the road was accepted it would be be a big step forward in getting additional funding for Alligator Drive, but it would not mean automatic funding.
The road would still be a county road.
The county has tried for years to have the state take ownership of Alligator Drive, but the state refuses to do so.
Alligator Point road has been an expensive road for the county to maintain.
Numerous storms in recent years have damaged thousands of feet of road at Alligator Point and the cost of fixing it completely is much more than the county can afford.
The study will take between 6 months and a year, and the start date will depend on when the Department of Transportation gets the study funded.
