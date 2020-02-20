Franklin County saw a drop in the tourist tax collection last November but say that is likely an anomaly due to Hurricane Michael.
The November, 2019 collections were just over 57 thousand dollars, a 35% decrease over November 2018.
The difference is that Franklin County was filled up in 2018 with people helping after Hurricane Michael as much of our infrastructure was in good shape compared to Gulf County or Mexico Beach.
In November 2018 the county collected nearly 88 thousand dollars which is the highest ever collected in the month of November.
Tourist Development Council director John Solomon reported that there were 35,290 web hits in the month of January an increase of 5% over last January.
The county's four visitor Centers also welcomed 2,768 visitors in the month of January.
