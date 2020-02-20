FWC’s Hunting Hot Sheet - Must-have resources for turkey season

8 great resources to help you get ready for spring turkey season
Photo courtesy of Nathaniel Lemmon
Are you daydreaming right now about hearing the gobble of a wild turkey echo through the woods? Are you ready to see the king of spring in full strut? If the answer is yes, mark your calendar and make a plan! Spring turkey season dates on lands outside of the wildlife management area (WMA) system are March 7 through April 12 south of State Road 70 and March 21 through April 26 in the rest of the state.
For hunters who live for spring mornings in the turkey woods and those who yearn to try it, we offer the following tools and resources to help you make the most of this opportunity.
- Get started turkey hunting or fine tune your skills with FWC’s new online guide. This resource provides tips on what license and permits are required, where to hunt, what to wear, how to call wild turkeys, and advice for creating healthy and delicious meals.
- Hit the easy button to get your hunting license and permits. Visit MyFWC.com/License to learn more or head to GoOutdoorsFlorida.com to buy your license today!
- Brush up on these turkey hunting safety tips or take a hunter safety course to learn more about safe, responsible hunting.
- Learn about an opportunity to introduce a young person to turkey hunting during the Youth Spring Turkey Hunt Weekends, held Feb. 29-March 1 south of State Road 70, and March 14-15 north of State Road 70.
- Celebrate a successful hunt with a healthy, delicious meal. Our partners, the Fresh From Florida chefs, developed several mouthwatering wild turkey recipes that are so good, you’ll want to share them with friends and family!
- Apply for an Outstanding Gobbler Certificate if you’ve harvested an especially nice bird. The FWC’s Wild Turkey Registry recognizes gobblers that meet certain minimum beard and spur length requirements. There’s also a First Gobbler Certificate for hunters under 16 years of age at the time the turkey is harvested.
- Get even more information at MyFWC.com/Turkey.
Extended shooting hours on WMAs during spring turkey season
Beginning in 2020, shooting hours on most wildlife management areas (WMAs) during spring turkey season have been extended from ½ hour before sunrise until sunset, unless otherwise provided by specific area regulation. Hunting during these times is already allowed on private lands. Season dates, shooting hours and other regulations can vary so check the WMA regulations brochure
for the area you’re interested in hunting before going afield.
What license and permits are needed to hunt wild turkeys?
To hunt a wildlife management area (WMA) during turkey season, hunters need a management area permit as well as a hunting license and turkey permit. While many WMAs also require a quota permit
, the FWC provides public hunting opportunities during spring turkey season where people can hunt without a quota permit
.
On lands outside of the WMA system, hunters will need a hunting license and turkey permit.
Teaming up for turkeys
Turkey hunters help fund these projects. A portion of the money they spend on turkey permits, which are required to hunt turkeys in this state, goes to the Wild Turkey Cost Share Program. Funds are used on proven wildlife habitat management activities
such as prescribed fire, roller chopping and longleaf pine restoration on wildlife management areas.
Commission approves hunting rule changes
At its February meeting, the Commission approved 2020-2021 rule changes
related to hunting and FWC-managed areas.
Draft rule amendments for changes to hunting regulations were approved by the Commission at the December 2019 Commission meeting. Rule changes are based on requests from staff, cooperators and stakeholders. Stakeholder input on proposed changes was sought throughout the rulemaking process to achieve regulations based on hunter preference and sound science to ensure sustainability.
Sign your kids up for summer fun
The FWC’s summer camps are a fun and safe way for your child to experience the outdoors and make new friends. We offer specially designed summer camp programs where kids can receive their hunter safety certification, expand on archery and bowhunting basics, practice their target shooting skills and learn about everything from wildlife conservation to outdoor skills such as fishing, paddling, camping, and wilderness survival. Our camps are available for kids ages 8 to 17. Spots are limited and filling fast, so register your kids for an FWC summer camp
today for the experience of a lifetime!
Introducing youth to archery at school!
Does your child or grandchild’s school participate in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP)
? If not, they’re missing an opportunity to learn International style target archery in physical education class. The program is available for 4th through 12th grade and allows boys and girls from a wide range of ages, skill levels and physical abilities to participate and succeed. If you’d like your school to be involved, we can help by providing training and a curriculum that meets or exceeds national and Sunshine Standards for physical education classes. We also can provide suggestions to get funding for the start-up equipment package.
Want to see this program in action? Youth from across the state will be competing for top archery honors during the 2020 NASP Florida State Tournament
held Feb. 29 in Bartow. Admission is free for spectators!
Report violations to Wildlife Alert
Hunters are an important conservation partner by acting as the eyes and ears in the most remote parts of the state. You can support that effort by reporting suspected fish, wildlife, or boating law violations to the FWC's Wildlife Alert Reward Program while remaining anonymous. If your information results in an arrest or citation, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 and remain anonymous.
Hunting season dates summary
- Late muzzleloading gun season runs Feb. 24 - March 1
Other hunting season dates
Quail
season runs statewide through March 1.
Public hunting opportunity deadlines
If you're interested in quota permits to hunt public lands, check out these opportunities and log into GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
to apply for:
Returned quota hunt permits may be applied for throughout the season during weekly reissue application periods. Permit availability
is shown in real time, and weekly reissue applications are available for hunters between noon on Saturdays through noon on Tuesdays, with results posted at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com
.
Events
What: Safari Club International – Tallahassee Chapter Banquet
When: Feb. 28, doors open at 5 p.m.
Where: The Retreat at Bradley’s Pond, Tallahassee
Notes: RSVP Buddy Boyett, 850-556-5511
For more information: Jon Harper – 850-528-5576, JHarper@ShaffieldBuilding.com
Quick links
Hunter safety and treestand safety courses
People born after May 31, 1975, must complete the FWC’s hunter safety class before they can buy the type of hunting license that allows them to legally hunt alone. Hunter safety courses cover firearms safety, wildlife conservation, responsible hunting and more. Students can attend a no-cost traditional classroom course. Or they can complete the classroom portion online. FWC’s website offers several online courses including a FREE option. After the online classroom portion is complete, students must sign up and attend a skills day. Learn more about Florida’s hunter safety course
options.
