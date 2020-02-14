FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY PET OF THE WEEK

Boots is a 3 yr old, very handsome boy. He is our longest resident and we really want to see him in a forever home. He has been with us over a year because he is misunderstood. He likes to thoroughly get to know you before he will bestow his affection on you but once he does, you will realize the wait was worth it! He is an affectionate purr machine that just needs a chance. His adoption fee has been reduced to only $50.00 and he is worth your consideration!
We are always looking for people willing to bring one of our
animals into their home to be fostered for various needs. Anytime you can spare would be greatly appreciated.
Call Karen at 670-8417 for more details or visit the Franklin County Humane Society at 244 State Road 65 in Eastpoint. You may logon to the website at www.forgottenpets.org to see more of our adoptable pets.
