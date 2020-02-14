Friday, February 14, 2020

Staying fit is a breeze! - the E-newsletter from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council

Gulf County, FL, is a great place to stay active while on vacation. From kayaking on the Dead Lakes to paddleboarding in the Bay, there are dozens of ways to get a workout done while enjoying the water. If you’re more of a land lover, there are miles of beautiful beaches and bike paths to explore. Or keep your workout more low key and go birdwatching on a slow hike. Whatever you choose will keep you fit in the fresh air! Check out all of the tools we give you in this email and make sure to use them on your next trip!

Are you ready for an active vacation, but also one that allows you to take it slow? . From intense work out routines to simple bike rides, we've created a Pinterest Board with the best ways to stay on track while on vacation. This board also shows some great features of Gulf County like our parks and trails.

Bring the taste of GCFL to your home, or enjoy a fresh meal while on vacation in Gulf County. Try our Lemon Garlic Shrimp Kabob! This recipe can be found in our 2020 Visitor Guide, but we've given it to you right in this email.

Cape San Blas Vacation Rentals
A vacation at the beach should be filled with wonderful memories for the entire family. Memories made form laughing, sharing, and simply enjoying time together. We have been helping families plan their escape for generations to the calm, clear water of our white sand beaches and to an unhurried, secluded place where we want our guests to spend their time catching up with friends and family, rather than keeping up with everything else.
 
Coastline Vacation Rentals
When on vacation, you want the best experience for you are your family. When staying with Coastline Vacation Rentals, that is exactly what you will receive. You may come as guests, but you will leave as a family. So whether it is to spend lazy days on the water, or watching the amazing sunsets, come and see for yourself why our guests return year after year.

