Staying fit is a breeze! - the E-newsletter from the Gulf County Tourist Development Council

Gulf County, FL, is a great place to stay active while on vacation. From kayaking on the Dead Lakes to paddleboarding in the Bay, there are dozens of ways to get a workout done while enjoying the water. If you’re more of a land lover, there are miles of beautiful beaches and bike paths to explore. Or keep your workout more low key and go birdwatching on a slow hike. Whatever you choose will keep you fit in the fresh air! Check out all of the tools we give you in this email and make sure to use them on your next trip!
