The Basketball courts at the St. George Island lighthouse park will close beginning Monday for repairs.
The court will be closed starting on the 17th and should reopen for public use on the 22nd.
According the the parks and recreation department, the court will be resurfaced which is badly needs, but will also be refitted so that people can use it for pickleball as well as basketball.
In case you don't know, pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in America and is something of a mix between tennis, racquetball and ping pong.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment