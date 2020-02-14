The 17th annual African-American History Festival will be held this weekend in Apalachicola.
The event is sponsored by the Hillside Coalition of Laborers for Apalachicola and celebrates the African-American aspect of Franklin County's history.
This year's theme is “Faith, hope, love, family.”
Festivities start today at noon when the vendor booths open and there will be the crowning of the festival royalty at 5:45 PM.
The big day is Saturday.
The day will start with a parade at noon and continues with Live Entertainment, Food, arts and crafts, cultural events and more.
There is a local talent show, and the popular ethnic fashion show and line dancing.
This year's entertainers include the P and W trio out of Albany, Georgia and the headliner is the 225 Uptown Band out of Dothan, Alabama.
On Sunday there will be an outdoor worship at noon – the festival will officially end at 4 PM on Sunday.
All of the activities take place at Franklin Square on 6th street in Apalachicola.
You can get more information about the event on-line at HCOLA.ORG or like the group on facebook.
