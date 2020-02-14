If you think bats may be living in your building, now is the time to check your attic, eaves or chimney spaces and get rid of them.
Bat
maternity season begins April 15th and runs through August 15th, and
during those 5 months it’s illegal to block bats from their roost.
Florida
is home to 13 resident bat species, including listed species such as
the Florida bonneted bat.
Some
bat species roost in buildings and houses and while it is illegal to
harm or kill bats in Florida, it is allowed to exclude bats outside
of the maternity season.
Bats
cannot legally be captured or relocated.
If
you would like to see some of the legal ways to exclude bats from
your home or other structure, go on-line to MyFWC.com/Bats.
