Red Tide was found in the St. Joe Bay in Gulf County this week.
The algae was found in background concentrations on February the 11th in mid St. Joe Bay as well as from St. Joseph Peninsula State Park.
Red Tide is a microscopic marine algae called Karenia brevis.
In large enough concentrations its toxin paralyzes the central nervous system of fish so they cannot breathe – leading to fish kills.
Red tide can even affect humans causing skin, eye and throat irritation.
