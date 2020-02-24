Franklin County is asking the Denton Cove Development in Apalachicola if it can have the power poles and scoreboard from the old Apalachicola High School football field.
The property was recently purchased by the development for a 52 unit low income housing complex.
Parks and recreation director Fonda Davis said the poles are in excellent shape and would be perfect for the soccer field at the DW Wilson Sports Complex.
The football scoreboard could be used at almost any county park, as long as it works.
County staff said moving the poles would save money over having to purchase them new.
If Denton Cove agrees to the donation the county would have to get a crane to remove the poles and then install them at DW Wilson sports complex – and it would need to be done at the same time so the county doesn't need to rent the crane twice.
The county commission did agree to make a formal written request, along with a plan stating how and when the lights would be removed, a how would the property be restored.
And while they were at it, the county commission voted to ask the school district for the football scoreboard at the old Carrabelle high school for use at the Will Kendrick Sports Complex in Carrabelle.
