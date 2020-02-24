Snook opens to recreational harvest March 1 in some Gulf waters

The recreational harvest season for snook opens March 1 in some Gulf waters, including Escambia through Hernando counties, and waters south of Gordon Pass in Collier County through Monroe County (also includes Everglades National Park).
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes all of Pasco County, Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of a prolonged red tide that occurred in late 2017 through early 2019. Because snook has a May 1-Aug. 31 annual season closure, this species would reopen Sept. 1, 2021.
Unique to the region, snook are one of the many reasons Florida is the Fishing Capital of the World. Seasonal harvest closures and anglers using proper handling methods when practicing catch-and-release help conserve Florida’s valuable snook populations and can ensure the species’ abundance for anglers today and generations to come. To learn more and see a video about catch-and-release fishing and the best way to handle a fish, visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and then “Fish Handling Tips.”
Visit MyFWC.com/Marine and click on “Recreational Regulations” and “Snook” for more information on snook. Improve data and report your catch on the Angler Action Foundation iAngler app at AnglerActionFoundation.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment