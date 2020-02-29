FWC's Fishing in the Know Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter

Brice and Bear Williamson with their red snapper catch, and a friend with his mangrove snapper.
Commission meeting – February
Marine Fisheries items
Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 19-20 meeting in Tallahassee.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
- Gulf red snapper: The Commission extended FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters and finalized the 2020 recreational Gulf red snapper season to be June 11 through July 25 (45 days).
- Biscayne National Park: The Commission approved a suite of fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park effective July 1, 2020. Learn more.
- Snook, Red Drum and Seatrout – SW Florida Update: Catch-and-release measures for these species will be extended for an additional year (through May 31, 2021) in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
- Bay Scallops – Gulf County: The Commission set the Gulf County (St. Joseph Bay) long-term bay scallop season as Aug. 16 through Sept. 24 annually, beginning in 2021. Reminder: The 2020 season has already been established (Aug. 16-Sept. 24).
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
- State Reef Fish Survey: The Commission moved forward with a proposed draft rule that would replace the Gulf Reef Fish Survey (GRFS), which expires June 30, 2020, with the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS). The new survey would expand the current Gulf Reef Fish Survey statewide. It would also add mutton snapper, yellowtail snapper and hogfish to the list of reef fish species included in the survey. This item will come back before the Commission at the May meeting for a final public hearing.
Discussions (no regulation changes made on these items):
- Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: The Commission provided direction on FWC comments on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (FKNMS) Restoration Blueprint.
- Federal fishery management update: The Commission discussed the outcomes of the recent Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting.
- Federal Congressional update: FWC staff presented an update on legislative activity by the U.S. Congress related to fisheries and wildlife issues affecting Florida.
Links for more information:
Spotted seatrout
Western Panhandle zone opens March 1
Information: Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout reopens in the Western Panhandle management zone starting March 1 (includes all state and federal waters from Escambia through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon). Once open, the bag limit in this zone is three fish per person, per day, and the size limit is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one over 19 inches per vessel allowed.
Spotted seatrout, red drum, and snook remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
Links for more information:
Gray triggerfish
Recreational season opens March 1
Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvest March 1 and will remain open through May 1, closing to harvest May 2.
Link for more information:
Snook
Season opens March 1 in some Gulf waters
Information: The recreational harvest season for snook opens March 1 in some Gulf waters, including Escambia through Hernando counties, and waters south of Gordon Pass in Collier County through Monroe County (also includes Everglades National Park).
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of a prolonged red tide that occurred from late 2017 through early 2019.
Link for more information:
Bluefish
Submit your comments
Information: The Atlantic bluefish fishery is managed cooperatively by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC) in federal waters and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) in state waters. A 2019 stock assessment found that bluefish are overfished but overfishing is not occurring. Because of the assessment result, the MAFMC adopted more restrictive recreational bag limits, and ASMFC is requesting states implement similar regulations to improve the status of the fishery. In response to the ASMFC request, FWC may potentially modify current Atlantic bluefish regulations in the upcoming months. To comment on this fishery, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments
.
Links for more information:
FLCoralCrew Are YOU in the CREW?
Information: 25,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com
!
FWC needs your feedback
Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder and trap fisheries.
Catch a Florida Memory
Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards
Information
: CatchaFloridaMemory.com
has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and track your recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club
and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
Link for more information:
