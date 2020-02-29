Saturday, February 29, 2020

FWC's Fishing in the Know Division of Marine Fisheries Management Monthly Newsletter


March 2020

If a fish is hooked deep in the throat or gut, research has shown that it is best to cut the leader as close to the hook as possible and leave the hook in the fish. Prolonged attempts to remove the hook often do more harm than good.
snapper catch
Brice and Bear Williamson with their red snapper catch, and a friend with his mangrove snapper.
Commission meeting – February

Marine Fisheries items

Information: The FWC Commission listened to public testimony on and discussed several marine fisheries management items at the Feb. 19-20 meeting in Tallahassee.
Decision making (regulation changes were made on these topics):
  • Gulf red snapper: The Commission extended FWC rules for harvest of red snapper by private recreational anglers into Gulf federal waters and finalized the 2020 recreational Gulf red snapper season to be June 11 through July 25 (45 days).
  • Biscayne National Park: The Commission approved a suite of fishing regulation changes in Biscayne National Park effective July 1, 2020. Learn more.
  • Snook, Red Drum and Seatrout – SW Florida Update: Catch-and-release measures for these species will be extended for an additional year (through May 31, 2021) in all waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
  • Bay Scallops – Gulf County: The Commission set the Gulf County (St. Joseph Bay) long-term bay scallop season as Aug. 16 through Sept. 24 annually, beginning in 2021. Reminder: The 2020 season has already been established (Aug. 16-Sept. 24).
Draft proposals (these items will be brought back to a future meeting for final decision):
  • State Reef Fish Survey: The Commission moved forward with a proposed draft rule that would replace the Gulf Reef Fish Survey (GRFS), which expires June 30, 2020, with the State Reef Fish Survey (SRFS). The new survey would expand the current Gulf Reef Fish Survey statewide. It would also add mutton snapper, yellowtail snapper and hogfish to the list of reef fish species included in the survey. This item will come back before the Commission at the May meeting for a final public hearing.
Discussions (no regulation changes made on these items):
  • Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary: The Commission provided direction on FWC comments on the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary (FKNMS) Restoration Blueprint.
  • Federal fishery management update: The Commission discussed the outcomes of the recent Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council meeting.
  • Federal Congressional update: FWC staff presented an update on legislative activity by the U.S. Congress related to fisheries and wildlife issues affecting Florida.
Spotted seatrout

Western Panhandle zone opens March 1

Information: Recreational harvest of spotted seatrout reopens in the Western Panhandle management zone starting March 1 (includes all state and federal waters from Escambia through the portion of Gulf County west of 85 degrees, 13.76 minutes west longitude but NOT including Indian Pass/Indian Lagoon). Once open, the bag limit in this zone is three fish per person, per day, and the size limit is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one over 19 inches per vessel allowed.
Spotted seatrout, red drum, and snook remain catch-and-release through May 31, 2021, in waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County.
Gray triggerfish

Recreational season opens March 1

Information: The recreational gray triggerfish season in Gulf state and federal waters will reopen to harvest March 1 and will remain open through May 1, closing to harvest May 2.
Before fishing for triggerfish from a private recreational vessel, you must sign up for the Gulf Reef Fish Survey at GoOutdoorsFlorida.com.
Snook

Season opens March 1 in some Gulf waters

Information: The recreational harvest season for snook opens March 1 in some Gulf waters, including Escambia through Hernando counties, and waters south of Gordon Pass in Collier County through Monroe County (also includes Everglades National Park).
Snook remains catch-and-release only in state waters from the Hernando/Pasco county line south through Gordon Pass in Collier County (includes Tampa Bay and Hillsborough County) through May 31, 2021, in response to the impacts of a prolonged red tide that occurred from late 2017 through early 2019.
Bluefish

Submit your comments

Information: The Atlantic bluefish fishery is managed cooperatively by the Mid-Atlantic Fishery Management Council (MAFMC) in federal waters and the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission (ASMFC) in state waters. A 2019 stock assessment found that bluefish are overfished but overfishing is not occurring. Because of the assessment result, the MAFMC adopted more restrictive recreational bag limits, and ASMFC is requesting states implement similar regulations to improve the status of the fishery. In response to the ASMFC request, FWC may potentially modify current Atlantic bluefish regulations in the upcoming months. To comment on this fishery, visit MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
FLCoralCrew Are YOU in the CREW?

Information: 25,000 of you have joined our FL Coral Crew! Thank you! We know there are more sportsmen and women and others out there that want healthy, beautiful coral reefs. To receive more information about what we’re doing with our partners to address Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease, sign up today at FLCoralCrew.com!

FWC needs your feedback

Information: FWC is collecting feedback on several fisheries topics including flounder and trap fisheries.
Provide comments on these or other fisheries online at MyFWC.com/SaltwaterComments.
Angler recognition logo

Catch a Florida Memory

Submit saltwater catches and earn rewards

InformationCatchaFloridaMemory.com has received an upgrade to better serve our anglers! Check out the new features that will make it easier than ever to submit catches and track your recognitions!
Earn rewards for various achievements while targeting a diversity of species and reducing fishing pressure on the most commonly sought-after catches.
Join the Triple Threat Club and earn even more prizes (including a long sleeve performance fishing shirt and more) by participating in all three programs. Anglers must have at least one application approved for each program to qualify.
FWC also manages the Florida Saltwater Fishing Records program.
Events

STATE SEASON UPDATES

March - April 

State waters are from shore to 9 nautical miles in the Gulf and from shore to 3 nautical miles in the Atlantic.  
April 1 – Spiny lobster closes
black drum
Joseph Hardy with a huge black drum catch.

SOCIAL SALTWATER

Lionfish eggs
From Facebook.com/FWCReefRangers
Invasive Species Awareness Week

Lionfish Life Cycle & Reproduction

As frequently as every 4 days year-round, the female releases two egg masses that contain up to 30,000 eggs. This may seem like a high number of eggs, but it is actually a very common amount of eggs for many reef fishes. However, most reef fishes spawn only once or twice a year and require specific environmental conditions. Lionfish are able to spawn every 4 days throughout most of the year.
Approximately 36 hours after the eggs have been fertilized by a male, the eggs hatch into larvae, which are dispersed by ocean currents. They will stay in the larval stage for 20-40 days and grow to less than 2 cm in size. During their juvenile stage, lionfish spend most of their time in one small area and grow to be about 10 cm in size. After 1 year, lionfish become adults and have the ability to reproduce.
These reproductive habits increase their chances of eggs reaching maturity.
