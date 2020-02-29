Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce March Newsletter

|
Monthly Business Luncheon
April Business Luncheon
April 1st 2020
Half Shell Dockside
Noon
Visitor Statistics
Apalachicola
January 2001 1,204
January 2002 917
January 2003 868
January 2004 890
January 2005 1,268
January 2006 1,325
January 2007 1,863
January 2008 2,318
January 2009 1,286
January 2010 1,920
January 2011 1,352
January 2012 1,732
January 2013 1,276
January 2014 1,539
January 2015 1,746
January 2016 984
January 2017 1,081
January 2018 1,202
January 2019 1,403
January 2020 1,304
St. George Island
January 2018 678
January 2019 423
January 2020 873
Eastpoint
January 2019 295
January 2020 282
Users
Number of Sessions per User
PRESIDENT
Donna Duncan 653-8976
VICE-PRESIDENT
Bud Hayes 927-3305
TREASURER
Jerry Hall 653-9510
SECRETARY
Jean Ulrich 653-2900
Kristin Anderson 570-6972
Bonnie Kellogg 509-5009
Ginny Griner 653-8853
Beverly Hewitt 653-9510
Mike Koun 653-2191
Michael Shuler 653-1757
Sara Ward 653-1399
Debbie Flowers 670-4000
Andrea Duval 653-2512
Executive Director
John C. Solomon
850-370-6602
Executive Assistant Apalachicola Center
Samantha Gilbert
850-653-9419
Assistant St. George Island Center
Nancy Hodgson
850-927-7744
Got Ideas? Suggestions?
How can the Apalachicola Bay Chamber better serve you?
Is there something that we can do better to help your business?
Is there something you would like to see us add or change on the website, at the visitor's center or in the visitors' guide?
Would like to be a volunteer with the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce.
Ideas and volunteers are always welcome. Feel free to call or email us with your ideas at
Business Luncheons and Business After Hours
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2017-18, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email
|Apalachicola Art & Wine Walk
|
Art provided by: Jenny Odom
Art in all forms will be woven in and around picturesque downtown Apalachicola where artists and musicians will be showing, selling, and demonstrating their talents from 11:00-6:00 pm. The festivities continue into the evening with a wine tasting at 1:00-4:00pm . Afterwards area chefs will prepare dishes at their restaurants pared with special wines (850) 653-9419 or email info@apalachicolabay.org
22nd Annual Antique Boat & Car Show
Golf Cart Show
We would like to invite you to the 22nd Anniversary of the Apalachicola Classic Boat & Car Show on April 18th 2020 from 10:00am to 4:00pm.
New this year we will be adding a Golf Cart category. Entry into the Golf Cart Show is $5.00 and you can use the same application provided above.
Come to Riverfront Park in Apalachicola to see many Antique & Classic Vessels, Work-boats and Runabouts. Fiberglass, Wood and Aluminum as well as Motor Displays Boat building demonstrations will be on Display.
Antiques, Classic and late Model cars will be on display from Studebakers, Model T's , Mustangs, Classic Chevys and much more.
The Apalachicola Traders' Canoe, a hand built 50-foot long vessel used between 1750-1850, recovered from the Apalachicola River will be on display at History Culture & Art Center during the day as well
We would like to thank all of the Sponsors, Participants, Table Decorators, Businesses that donated to the Silent Auction and Volunteers who helped the 24th Annual Chef Sampler be such a huge Success.
2020 Chef Sampler Table Sponsors
J.V. Gander Distributors
Up To No Good Tavern
2020 Chef Sampler Participants
The Apalachicola Seafood Grill
The Chowder House
The Pesky Pelican
Tamaras Cafe & Tapas
The Owl Cafe
Oyster City Brewing Company
Up The Creek
Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe
10-4 BBQ
Bite Me Deli
The Franklin
Oyster Boss
Market Street Social
The Food Truck
Half Shell Dockside
Apalachicola Chocolate & Coffee Company
The Station
Hole in the Wall
Ashleys Cakes by the Bay
Up To No Good Tavern
2020 Chef Sampler Table Decorators
Up To No Good - Judi Stokowski
Apalachicola Historical Society - Caty Greene
Centric Aviation - Chena Segree
The Franklin
Focus Hook - Juliana Gay
Berkshire Hathaway - Amy Price
Old Carrabelle Hotel
Re-Elect Sheriff AJ Smith
Careersource - Valentina Webb
Panache Tent & Event - Amy Price
2K Webgroup - Tana Kendrick & Jaylynn Boone
Party Rental Company - Shelly James
OysterBones - Dixie Partington
Shop Locally & Enjoy Apalachicola - Judi Stokowski
Dream Vacations - Roni Coppock
Rivers Edge Gallery - Dona Ingle
Dinner Divas
St. George Island Lighthouse Assoc.
Designs by Dorann
Scipio Creek Marina / Half Shell Dockside
SGI Paint Out
The Staff of the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce
All American Adirondack is proudly owned and operated out of Tallahassee, Florida. We build beautiful, hand-crafted, sturdy Adirondack chairs, love seats, tables, and foot stools. Our furniture is comfortable and built with rust resistant screws and pressure treated pine and can be custom painted or stained.
Apalachicola Family Air boat Tours
Owned & Operated by Jonathan Carter Apalachicola Family Air boat Tours provides an exciting Air boat ride with your family and friends exploring the beautiful river, wildlife, and the estuary system of the Apalachicola River.
Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Located at 233 9th Street in Apalachicola The Friendship Missionary was established in 1906 as a religious organization.
Owned and operated by Mary Moon Stay Awhile is available by the month or longer, this 1100 square-foot house in The Hill neighborhood of Apalachicola is newly renovated into an airy and comfortable home. VRBO# 7636353
Located at 49 West Pine Ave. on St. George Island the Beach Pit serves Breakfast, Lunch & Dinner. Serving BBQ, Steak, Chicken and Seafood. Also, BBQ & Ribs are sold by the pound.
Associate Members
Michele Maxwell
Candidate for Franklin County Clerk of Circuit Court
Member News
It is tournament season at St James Bay! We have three exciting golf tournaments scheduled for March and we would love to see you there! See below for information on each tournament. If you have any questions or would like to register, please contact the pro shop at 850-697-9606.
Chili Cook-off Tournament - March 5
The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. and features various prizes including a split cash prize of $15,000 for a hole in one on #11.
In conjunction with the 38th Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cook-off - scheduled for Saturday, March 7 - all proceeds will help the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department fund its training, fire prevention programs, community programs and more.
Registration is $100 per player with a foursome best ball scramble format. Fees include range balls and a post-round buffet at the Crooked River Grill.
St. George Island Civic Club Tournament-
March 20
The Second Annual SGI Civic Club Golf Tournament and Charity Fundraiser will be held on March 20!
The tournament will start at 10 a.m. with a four-player captain's choice scramble format. Sponsorship's are available starting at $100.
All funds raised through this event will be distributed to the charitable organizations that the Civic Club membership chooses later in the calendar year. Pre-register
by March 13.
No-See-Um Tournament - March 28
Our spring No-See-Um Tournament is set for March 28!
The tournament format will be a three-man scramble and includes a Friday selection party with dinner, cash payout, extra events to boost the payout and special rates on lodging.
The cost of $100 per player includes one day of golf, range balls and food on Friday night or $80 per player ($60 for members) without the Friday dinner.
Axe Throwing
Mobile ax throwing by Tomahawks 51 is coming to St James Bay!
Enjoy the best of the Forgotten Coast with an entire weekend of activities. From the St. George Island Chili Cook Off to ax throwing at St James Bay, you won't want to miss out on the fun!
Ax throwing will take place March 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and we will feature BBQ and beer specials during the event.
Closed toe shoes and age 13+ required for throwing.
St. Patty's Day Celebration
Celebrate St. Patty's Day with good friends, good food and good music!
For only $25.95 per person, the event will include your choice of corned beef & cabbage, prime rib or shrimp. We will also have specials on Guinness and Irish Car Bombs.
In addition to food and drinks, we will have free entertainment and music by The Rachel Hillman Trio!
Make your reservation today by calling 850-697-5050 or 850-697-9606.
Art of Glass
Looking for something to do on a rainy day?
Down on vacation? Need something for the kids to do?
Or just have an artistic side.
Art of Glass in Apalachicola has just started
Bits and Pieces
One-hour drop in art classes.
You pick your canvas glass and other media and create your work of art
When it's completed, we coat it in a clear epoxy resin and you can pick up your masterpiece the next day.
Just call Deborah at art of glass 47 market street Apalachicola
850-370-1019
Call ahead with a time and a day that's convenient for you & your group or just show up.
3 convenient classes held daily at 11am, 1pm & 3pm. Great for parties or company outings Great for you to bring something special home from your vacation that you can enjoy for years.
Art of Glass is located at 47 Market St. directly across the street from the Gibson Inn at the foot of the bridge in Apalachicola
Business After Hours and Business Luncheons
If you or your business is interested in hosting a Business Luncheon or a Business After Hours in 2020-21, please feel free to call the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce at 850-653-9419 or email John C. Solomon at execdirector@apalachicolabay.org
Click to view the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
|
|Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Centers Commercial
The Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center is a Certified Travel Information Center
|
Jane Howard - "The Visible Horizon"
February 28 @ 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Jane Howard - "The Visible Horizon"
Friday, February 28 @ 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Live Oak Gallery, 156 Market Street
Apalachicola, Florida 32320
Local artist, Jane Howard, will have a show of oil paintings largely influenced by her many years visiting St. George Island in the winter, before choosing to make Apalachicola her permanent home. The show includes beach and seascapes, as well as a selection of Apalachicola town and coastal scenes.
Join us at Live Oak Gallery, 156 Market Street (corner of Ave G) for the artist's opening reception on Friday, February 28 from 5 - 7 p.m. The show will continue Wednesdays - Saturdays through March 31. For more information, call 850-370-1042 or find the gallery on Facebook and Instagram @liveoakgallery.
Anniversary of Iwo Jima and African American Servicemen
February 29 @ 12:00 am
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum presents special exhibits commemorating the anniversary of the Iwo Jima Battle and African-American Servicemen. These exhibits will open Saturday, February 1 at 11 am and be on display at the museum until February 29, 2020 at 5 pm. There is no charge for admission but donations are gladly accepted.
75 years ago on February 19, 1945, the 4th Marine Division stormed the island of Iwo Jima. Deployed with them was the 476th Amphibious Truck Company, an African American unit that trained at Camp Gordon Johnston. Although the 476th was part of the US Army, the company was assigned to the artillery forces of the 4th Marines for the assault landings on the island. This much decorated unit was part of the heavy fighting that day and the following days.
Throughout the month of February, the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum will have the special exhibits commemorating the anniversary of the Iwo Jima Battle and honoring African American servicemen in WWII including the 476th Truck Company, other amphibious truck units as well as the Tuskegee airmen, who trained at nearby Dale Mabry Field in Tallahassee. Exhibits will include photos, video, and artifacts including some from the Marine Corps. The museum will also be screening several films , including "Red Tails", "Letters from Iwo Jima", and "Flags of Our Fathers" and will also have a vintage WWII vehicle on display at special times in February. Be sure to watch the museum's Facebook page for the schedule or call the museum for dates and times.
WWII Red Ball Express Truck
February 29 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum in Carrabelle, FL is hosting a rare opportunity to see a famed WWII Red Ball Express Truck up-close and personal as part of the last day of its African-American Servicemen special exhibit. This piece of hard working history will be on display at the museum on Saturday, February 29, from 11 am - 4 pm. The museum will also be screening a movie on the Red Ball Express at 1 pm.
After D-Day, the Allied military forces made a critical push from Normandy across France. Supply lines were soon stretched to their breaking point. Without ammunition, fuel and food, the US Army would have soon been at a standstill. A huge trucking effort called the "Red Ball Express" was created and played a key role in the defeat of the Nazis. Nearly 75 percent of all Red Ball Express drivers were African American.
This unique event will close out Camp Gordon Johnston Museum's month-long exhibit honoring the service of African American soldiers during WWII. There is no charge for this event and admission to the museum is free.
Tony Partington & The Recollections
March 1 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
TONY PARTINGTON & THE RECOLLECTIONS are a group of veteran musicians who collectively represent well over a century of experience in professional music. Their repertoire is vast, including: Jazz Standards, Broadway Musicals, Oldies, Classic Rock, Blues, Gospel, Folk and Italian Love Songs."We compete with no one." says band leader and founder Tony Partington. "The songs we do, the music we play, we make our own through our collective and individual artistry." Don't miss TONY PARTINGTON & THE RECOLLECTIONS in concert at Cat Pointe Music, Sunday, March 1st at 3:00 pm. And remember to BYOB!
Forgotten Coast Parrot Head Club Monthly Gathering of the Phlock
Come on out to Doc Myers Island Pub on Wednesday, March 4th, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. and see how the Forgotten Coast Parrot Heads plan to "spice up" this year's SGI Chili Cook Off! See what other phun things we have planned that will benefit the Forgotten Coast! Not a member? Not a problem!
St James Bay Chili Cook-off Golf Tournament
March 5 @ 9:30 am
To recognize the st. George Island Volunteer Fire Department's efforts and support their dedication to the community, the Chili Cookoff Golf Tournament and Fundraiser is scheduled for Thursday, March 5, at St James Bay.The tournament starts at 9:30 a.m. at St. James Bay and features various prizes including a cash prize of $15,000 for a hole-in-one on No. 11. The prize will be split between the player and the fire department. Tournament registration is $100 per player with a foursome best ball scramble format. Fees include range balls and a post-round buffet at St James Bay's Crooked River Grill.The St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department is a 24-member team that provides fire, rescue, EMS, administrative and support services. They have two fire stations located on St. George Island's East and West ends.In conjunction with the 38th Annual St. George Island Charity Chili Cookoff - scheduled for Saturday, March 7 - all proceeds will help the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department fund training, fire prevention programs, community programs and more.
For tournament information or to register, please contact Bob Landiss at (850) 653-5437 or by email at blandiss46@gmail.co
m.
St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction
March 5 @ 9:00 am - March 7 @ 5:00 pm
The St. George Island Regional Charity Chili Cook-off & Auction is a family friendly 3-day event. The Chili Cookoff is held the first Saturday in March - the 2020 cookoff will held March 5th-7th. The event features a Golf outing, a silent auction, retail, numerous food options, and an afternoon of family friendly musical entertainment. With an annual attendance of around 5,000 people, this 3-day event is fun for the whole family and is the primary fundraising event for the St. George Island Volunteer Fire Department ( SGIVFD). SGIVFD is a 501 c 3 organization funded entirely through grants, donations, and fundraising. Visit beautiful St. George Island and enjoy this awesome event. www.stgeorgeislandchilicookoff.co
m for additional information.
An Evening with John - Ken Sizemore
March 8 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
$15
Ken Sizemore pays a heartfelt tribute to two Iconic Artists: John Denver and Johnny Cash in "An Evening with John"
Full Moon Climb
March 9 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
The March Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020. The Sunset/Full Moon Climb will take place from 7:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and will include light refreshments. Cost is $15.00 for the general public and $10.00 for members of the St. George Lighthouse Association.
The sun will set at 7:45 p.m. and the "Worm" moon will rise at 7:56 p.m. on March 9th. The March full moon is called the Worm moon because as the snows melt and the ground thaws, earthworms begin to appear and the robins of spring are not far behind. Full Moon names are attributable to native American tribes, most notably the Algonquin, who named the moons to mark the changing seasons.
After sunset, people are invited to climb to the top of the lighthouse for a breathtaking view of the full moon, as space and time permit. Cost is $10.00 for the general public and $5.00 for SGLA members.
The Cape St. George Light is located in St. George Lighthouse Park at the center of St. George Island, where Island Drive (the road off the bridge) ends at Gulf Beach Drive. Parking is available in lots at either side of the park.
Because space is limited, reservations are recommended. For reservations or more information, please contact the Lighthouse Gift Shop at (850) 927-7745
.
Full Moon Lighthouse Climb with Singer, Susan David
March 10 @ 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm $8
Join Crooked River Lighthouse in Carrabelle FL for a Full Moon Lighthouse Climb on Tuesday, March 10, 8-10 pm. Visitors can enjoy this opportunity to see the gorgeous natural surroundings of the St. George Sound, Carrabelle Beach, and Dog Island, under the night sky at this special Crooked River Lighthouse evening climb.
At March's Full Moon event, the Crooked River Lighthouse will have fabulous live music with singer/songwriter, Susan David and her guitar. Growing up Susan entertained her parents and house guests by singing the latest show tunes. Susan David is a talented musician who plays acoustic guitar, ukulele, electric bass, and harmonica. She is an accomplished singer/songwriter who has performed with a variety of influential musicians throughout the Southeast. Her CD, Steppin' Out, is an Americana mix of blues, pop, folk and jazz. Susan has also recently written a song about who killed Jody Kilgore and is looking to record it and make a music video in the future. She loves living on the Forgotten Coast and enjoys the beautiful waters and the sense of community here. Crooked River Lighthouse is excited that Susan David is adding her wonderful vocals to this month's Full Moon Climb.
Guests can also enjoy s'mores around the fire pit (weather permitting). Visitors can climb to the top of the tallest lighthouse on the Forgotten Coast, Crooked River Lighthouse, to see breathtaking views of the bay under the glow of the rising Full Moon. Cost is just $8. The museum and gift shop will also be open for guests' enjoyment. All climbers must be 44 inches tall.
Crooked River Lighthouse is located in Carrabelle, just west of the Carrabelle Public Beach Park at 1975 Hwy 98 W, Carrabelle. For more information, contact the Museum and Gift Shop at 850-697-2732, carrabellelighthouse@gmail.com or https://www.crookedriverlighthouse.com/. Reservations appreciated but not required. Funded in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
Bay Friendly Landscaping Workshop
March 12 @ 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm
Yard design and maintenance can have a big effect on adjacent water bodies. Participants in the workshop will learn about resources to help them transform their yard into a luscious bay conscious landscape. The class will also feature innovative Green Infrastructure techniques such as rain gardens, green roofs, and bio-swales. Come find out how to be good to the bay and reduce your water bills.
Please register for the class in advance on our eventbrite page. For more information contact:
Anita Grove at (850) 670-7708 or by email Anita.Grove@dep.state.fl.us
-or-
Josh Eaton at (850) 670-7710 or joshua.eaton@floridadep.gov
25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days
March 13 @ 8:00 am - March 15 @ 5:00 pm
February 8, 2020 (Carrabelle, FL) -Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is celebrating the 25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days on March 13-15, 2020 in Carrabelle, FL. For this special anniversary, a weekend of meaningful events is planned especially to honor our country's remaining WWII veterans as well as recognize and salute all veterans from WWII to present. All veterans, their family and friends as well as the general public are asked to come to Carrabelle to join the celebration of our military veterans. This year especially, the museum needs the community's support and participation to make the celebration and particularly the parade more special for our veterans than ever.
On Friday, March 13th, at 6 pm, the Camp Gordon Johnston American Legion Post 82 located in Lanark Village warmly invites all WWII veterans, WWII widows/widowers, non-WWII veterans (with proof of service), active duty military, and members of Post 82 to a Low Country Boil in their honor. Each veteran or member is welcome to bring one guest. This event is not open to the general public. For more information, call 850-697-9998.
On Saturday, March 14th, kicking off at 10:45 am ET, the Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days Parade pays tribute to all veterans of all branches of service. This year's community parade is expected to feature vintage museum vehicles including the WWII DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagen, more recent military vehicles, motorcycles, JROTC units, color guards, veteran organizations and auxiliary units, and of course, many civic and community floats, decorated golf carts, gorgeous classic cars, Shriners and beauty queens of all ages. In addition, the Military Vehicle Preservation Association - First Florida Chapter will be bringing their amazing restored vintage military vehicles to carry veterans in the parade. The parade will wind through downtown Carrabelle along Hwy 98.
Camp Gordon Johnston Museum invites you to participate in the 25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days Parade as the community celebrates and recognizes all military veterans and current service members here and abroad with a special tribute for our WWII veterans. Participants do not have to have any military affiliation to participate, just an appreciation for veterans and military. Individuals, community organizations and businesses are all welcome to participate with a float, vehicle or as walkers. Simply show your support for our veterans and military service members by displaying red, white and blue colors. For best parade placement, participants are asked to fill out the parade application found at https://www.campgordonjohnston.com/visit/special-events/
and return it by the deadline date of March 9, 2020. There is no cost to participate in the parade. If participants arrive without pre-registering, they are still encouraged to join but may be placed at the end of the parade.
Following the parade, CGJ Museum's historical vehicles, the DUKW, Willis Jeep, and German Lieferwagon, will be on display at the Camp Gordon Johnston Museum at 1873 Hwy 98 West, Carrabelle. Everyone is invited to see these vehicles up close and personal and to tour the museum on Friday or Saturday from 11 am - 5 pm. Overflow and large vehicle parking is available directly across Highway 98 at Carrabelle Public Beach Park.
Saturday evening the Camp Gordon Johnston Days festivities continue with a special event - the Camp Gordon Johnston Days Dinner Dance - at the Franklin County Senior Center in Carrabelle. Enjoy a 1940's era dinner and music with our veterans. The suggested donation is $10 for advance tickets. Advance ticket purchase is recommended due to limited seating and can be purchased at the Senior Center, 201 NW Ave F, Carrabelle. For more information, call 850-697-3760.
On Sunday, March 15th, Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum will also be hosting a Dice Run to raise funds for constructing a vehicle display building next to the current museum facility. All types of vehicles are welcome. Registration is $15 for the driver and $5 for each passenger and will be open from 12:00-1:30 PM at the museum. The Dice Run will conclude by 4:30 PM. Prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, and 50-50 will be awarded. For more information about the Dice Run, contact Mark Melcher at (850) 228-6477 or Jim Newton at (260) 341-7291.
For more information feel free to contact us at Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum, (850) 697-8575 or museum@campgordonjohnston.com. Funding provided by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council, the City of Carrabelle and the Camp Gordon Johnston Association.
Willy Porter in Concert
March 13 @ 6:30 pm - 9:30 pm
The Gallery at High Cotton, and co-host Cat Braaten, will welcome Milwaukee based singer-songwriter Willy Porter in concert March 15th. This will be an unforgettable evening of music performed in an intimate gallery setting surrounded by the work of artists Jenny Odom, Beth Appleton and guest, Carole Spaulding.
Willy Porter continues on a musical and personal odyssey spanning over two decades, 11 albums, and multiple continents. His journey has been defined by an inquisitive love for humanity and the language that describes what we all hold to be true. Porter's songs weave a universal perspective about the questions, struggles, and triumphs of human existence. His live shows are guitar-driven grit, soul, silence and muscle-at times electrifying. In a dynamic unique way, Porter's voice blends and fuses with his fret work.
Join us on Friday, March 13th,
Concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
(DOORS OPEN at 6:30 p.m.)
$25 per person
BYOB
Please arrive early, as there will be limited seating.
Apalachicola Farmers Market
Saturday,, March 14th & 28th 9am-1pm
Located at the Mill Pond Pavilion at 479 Market St. in Apalachicola come out to get Local seafood, produce, honey, homemade breads, pies, jewelry, art and other regional specialties offered every 2nd and 4th Saturday of each month from 9 AM until 1 PM. If you or someone you know offers home grown or hand made products, and is interested in becoming a vendor, please email
Celtic on the Half Shell
March 15 @ 8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Cat Pointe Music prepares for St. Patrick's Day in style with Celtic on the Half-Shell in concert. Grab a Guinness, get your Irish up and come on over to Cat Pointe and hear this marvelous trio serve up a full course of the finest Irish and Celtic music. Hailed as one of the area's finest Celtic ensembles, Celtic on the Half Shell will be at Cat Pointe Music on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 3:00 pm. Don't forget to bring along a "wee deoch an doris" - otherwise known as BYOB!
And remember: "Is fearr Gaeilge briste, ná Béarla clíste." (Broken Irish, is better than clever English).
Camp Gordon Johnston Days Dice Run
March 15 @ 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm
Camp Gordon Johnston WWII Museum is excited to host its 2nd Annual Dice Run on Sunday, March 15, 2020 in Carrabelle, FL as part of the 25th Annual Camp Gordon Johnston Days weekend. During this fun event, participants will drive along beautiful coastline highway 98 to various checkpoints, rolling dice at each one. Cars and motorcycles are welcome. Registration will be from 12:00-1:30 PM at Camp Gordon Johnston Museum. Tickets are $15 for the rider/driver and $5 for each passenger. Prizes for high and low rollers, door prizes, and great food. For questions, contact Mark Melcher at (850) 228-6477 or Jim Newton at (260) 341-7291.
Paint on the Porch
- 3:00 pm
Paint your own sunset! Sunday, March 15 from 1:00pm to 3:00pm for $35 per person (No artistic painting experience necessary!)
Includes 10×12 canvas, paint, paintbrush, paint and easel. Instructed by artist, Geri Mueller-Savell
March 18 @ 2:00 pm- 3:00 pm
Jon Brucker will talk about the diverse and fragile ecosystems that surround seagrasses in the Central Panhandle Aquatic Preserves.
19th Annual Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department Charity Rib Cookoff
Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at the Eastpoint Fire House on the corner of 6th Street and CC Land Road in Eastpoint, FL Gate opens at 9:00am
BBQ dinners will be served from 11:00am until it's all gone. Gather up the family and come on down to support the Eastpoint Volunteer Fire Department on March 16 at the Eastpoint Fire House. Free admission with live music, silent auction, kids' activities and of course, RIBS! For more information, to enter the cookoff or be a sponsor contact George Pruett at (850) 670-9000 or by e-mail at pru911@gtcom.net
.
Forgotten Coast en Plein Air
March 20 - March 29
Now in the 15th year of documenting the landscape and culture of the last vestige of authentic "Old Florida," Forgotten Coast en Plein Air, America's Great Paint-out, is among the world's most prestigious plein air events. Artistic excellence and the production of investment quality art continues to be the trademark of this 10-day festival. As the event moves into its second decade, organizers are honing what makes the Forgotten Coast event exceptional. "With plein air events popping up all over the country, we realize the importance of focusing on quality and relevance. We have developed a three year program, transcending typical event content to focus on the reason why plein air painting is important, as well as how the process and the paintings contribute to a region's resilience," states FCenPA Board President, Joe Taylor.
March of 2020 will focus on the people of the area as it recovers from the impact of Hurricane Michael. While each year will have a programmatic focus for the purpose of examination in the series of lectures, presentations and discussions, the collectors can be assured that the paintings will be a superb mix of subject matter and styles.
The invitational features 20 internationally acclaimed artists, as well as, four "Florida's Finest en Plein Air" artists honored as Plein Air Ambassadors. Expanded exhibits, a Collectors' Forum, distinguished guest speakers, and surprises that will be fresh and new to the plein air community are all in the making! Book your reservations early for the best rates!
Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday
March 21 @ 10:00 am- 3:00 pm
Carrabelle, FL (February 3, 2020) - The Carrabelle History Museum is hosting the Carrabelle Culture Crawl on Saturday, March 21, 2020,
10 am to 3 pm. This cultural event is a free celebration of amazing local culture, art, music, history, food, and fun in the heart of downtown Carrabelle. This free, multi-venue showcase will take place at over a dozen unique galleries, museums, gift shops, restaurants, and spaces.
Be on the lookout for colorful, costumed characters including The Forgotten Coast Mermaid and some of your favorite Fishy Fashion characters wandering the streets, representing the spirit of Carrabelle. Visitors will have an opportunity to lend their talents to the creation of some public art. Attendees can also meet and chat with area authors, Cherry Rankin, Roseanna Lee and others will be at the Crawl signing their books. Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in some unexpected places. Plus visitors get a chance to win some wonderful door prizes just for having fun!
An addition this year, will be cast net throwing demonstrations and traditional net mending. These time-honored skills have long traditional roots in Carrabelle and the Forgotten Coast. Come see some skilled folks throw these large nets with ease. Or try your hand at this time honored tradition.
Art will abound this year at the Carrabelle Culture Crawl with more opportunities for visitors to lend their talents to the creation of their own art. Newly added, the talented Lydia Countryman will be leading a large family-friendly public art project for all participants to lend a hand and enjoy. Additionally the Carrabelle Artist Association will invite guests have fun painting masks and folding origami. In addition, the always popular public art drawing installation will be up outside the White Kitchen Café. Guests can color and draw to their hearts' content. There will be art to view and buy all over town at a variety of shops and galleries. The Carrabelle Artist Association will also have a special display of art for sale from several talented area artists. Their local artists will be available to chat and answer questions about their art.
Music will be heard during the Culture Crawl in various places - like Frank Lindamood singing folk music on Avenue B, piano music inside Christie's Cottage Living, and mellow sax music outside Rio Carrabelle. To top it all off, visitors will have a chance to join in with a hands-on music activity - a group drum circle with Mershell Sherman!
New this year will be a Carrabelle Scavenger Hunt. At each of the participating locations, there will be a clue so guests can find the answers. Find enough answers and win a prize. Winners also qualify for the drawing for some fabulous door prizes! Guests can start at the Carrabelle History Museum, SE 106 Avenue B, Carrabelle, FL or any participating location and visit as many of the wonderful locations as they would like including unique galleries, museums, shops, restaurants, and spaces. Event maps showing the official stops will be available and the Gopher Tortoise logo will be displayed in the windows of participating locations. Complimentary refreshments will be available at several venues and visitors have a chance to enter the drawing for some great door prizes.
Come to Carrabelle early and make it a full weekend of art, music, history and culture with the addition of Forgotten Coast en Plein Air events on Friday, March 20 in Carrabelle. Opening on Friday, 11 am at Cal Allen's Coastal Art Gallery in Carrabelle will be a special residency art exhibition by Mark Shasha. Mark is an award-winning American artist. His paintings, drawings and prints are found in public and private collections around the world and have appeared in museums and galleries for more than three decades. Friday evening from 6-8 pm at Cal Allen's Coastal Art Gallery, Mark Shasha will give a talk about his residency exhibition followed by a reception.
Randall Closson
March 22 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm
$15
Tallahassee based guitar and saxophone virtuoso returns to Cat Pointe Music for a solo concert of Jazz and popular favorites. A not to be missed performance!
The Curry's
March 26 @ 8:00 pm
The Dixie Theatre is thrilled to announce the Gulf Coast kick-off for the CD Release. This is the first show of their tour and we are honored to be part of it! We're doing things a bit differently for this special performance. RESERVED TABLE SEATS in Orchestra are $35, Tables seat 6 and you're welcome to purchase an entire Table for $200. All other Mezzanine and Balcony Tickets are GENERAL ADMISSION $25 in advance, $30 day of show. If you're a Curry devotee, you know how important this is and what it means, don't miss out, order your tickets early!! If you're not familiar with The Curry's, this is your chance to experience these incredibly talented musicians as they head out on tour, don't miss out! Learn more by visiting their website or Facebook page.
All shows begin at 8 PM, House opens at 7 PM
All General Admission Tickets $25
(Curry's Table seating $35 per ticket)
Box Office Saturday 12 Noon - 5 PM
Reservations 850.653.3200
Info Line 850.653.3456
Centric Aviation
Fly on the Ford
History of the Turpentine Industry in North Florida
March 28 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
The Carrabelle History Museum is presenting an interesting history program entitled, "History of the Turpentin
No comments:
Post a Comment