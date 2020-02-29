Good news and sad news from the Franklin County Humane Society

HEARTBREAK
Jeb aka Lazarus was picked up by Animal Control when a report was made to the Aplachicola Police Dept concerning his condition. They took him immediately to Veterinarian Hobson Fulmer where he received a blood transfusion, fluids, medication for his many parasites and skin condition. He stayed and received intensive medical care and was released to us over the weekend.
His condition didn't improve so we took him back to the hospital where more tests were performed and was treated for liver damage and kidney failure. Dr Fulmer stated that his condition was grave but continued to hope for a turn around.
After another week, his condition deteriorated even further and Dr. Fulmer deemed his condition hopeless and humanely euthanized Jeb. Upon necropsy it was discovered that Jeb had more than 200 heartworms in his heart and lungs that measured between 4 and 8 inches long. The heart worms and the organ damage they caused literallly chocked the life out of him..
The owner of Jeb was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges and though out on bail, faces trial.
We want to urge everyone who sees animal cruelty and neglect to contact local authorities before it is too late.
