Saturday, February 29, 2020

Good news and sad news from the Franklin County Humane Society

Franklin County Humane Society
2020 SGI BREWFEST
The SGI Brewfest is a one-day beer tasting festival to promote the appreciation of craft beer. All proceeds benefit the Franklin County Humane Society.
2020 will be our 5th year. This years event features an even broader selection of amazing craft beers, friendly faces and furry friends. This is a very limited engagement and tickets must be purchased in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the door. This event will SELL OUT, so buy your tickets early!
The SGI Brewfest will be held on Saturday April 18th, 2020 from 1:00-4:00pm (Eastern) at Paddy's Raw Bar and Journeys of St. George Island. VIP and early admission ticket holders will be granted access at noon.
Beers, beaches, and bettering the lives of animals. What's not to love? All Brewfest attendees must be 21+ including designated drivers. Children and adults under 21 years of age are not permitted at this event. This event will be held rain or shine - No Refunds. This event is sponsored in part by the Franklin County Tourist Development Council.
BARKUS PARADE
The 2020 Barkus Parade hosted and organized by the Mystic Krewe of Salty Barkers was a tremendous success.  There were over 200 dogs with their registered people in attendance representing 27 states and 2 foreign countries.
The park was filled with 40 local arts, crafts and food vendors along with a live band that kept the party going.  The Humane Society adopted 6 puppies and 1 cat and the parade King (Tucker) and Queen (Baby) represented us in royal fashion.
We want to send a heartfelt thank you to the Krewe, volunteers, sponsors and participants for making this years Barkus Parade such a huge success and for donating much of the proceeds to the Franklin County Humane Society!
HEARTBREAK
Jeb aka Lazarus was picked up by Animal Control when a report was made to the Aplachicola Police Dept concerning his condition.  They took him immediately to Veterinarian  Hobson Fulmer where he received a blood transfusion, fluids, medication for his many parasites and skin condition.  He stayed and received intensive medical care and was released to us over the weekend.
His condition didn't improve so we took him back to the hospital where more tests were performed and was treated for liver damage and kidney failure.  Dr Fulmer stated that his condition was grave but continued to hope for a turn around.
After another week, his condition deteriorated even further and DrFulmer deemed his condition hopeless and humanely euthanized Jeb.  Upon necropsy it was discovered that Jeb had more than 200 heartworms in his heart and lungs that measured between 4 and 8 inches long.  The heart worms and the organ damage they caused literallly chocked the life out of him..
The owner of Jeb was arrested on felony animal cruelty charges and though out on bail, faces trial.
We want to urge everyone who sees animal cruelty and neglect to contact local authorities before it is too late.
WHERE ARE THEY NOW?
Nora escaped from her dads truck at Taylor’s in Eastpoint on Dec 27th. He and friends had been looking ever since, even setting up 2 trail cameras. The post you see was sent out and we recognized Nora as a cat that had recently been brought to us as a stray by a man who had been feeding her for weeks.
We called the number and our dear friend and cat hero Cathy Buell answered the phone. She and friend Jayme got in touch with the owner but not before coming to the shelter to make sure it was Nora. After positively identifying her, Larry Applebee received the call he had been praying for. After missing for 6 weeks, Nora was safe. What a beautiful reunion!
FRANKLIN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY
Post Office Box 417 • Eastpoint, Florida 32328 • (850) 670-8417
www.forgottenpets.org



at

