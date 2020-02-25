Gulf Council Asks Fishermen for Information on Scamp

For Immediate Release
The Gulf of Mexico Fishery Management Council would like to gain a better understanding of scamp in the Gulf of Mexico. It is seeking information from anglers and divers about what they have observed, including any “strange things,” that scientists and managers may need to know. Scientists are currently working on a stock assessment of scamp, and your recent observations can help them and fishery managers better understand the Gulf of Mexico scamp stock.
Please visit our “Something’s Fishy with Scamp” tool before March 25, 2020 to report anything you’ve noticed about scamp in the Gulf of Mexico.
