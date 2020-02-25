Volunteers are needed for a cleanup event in the Apalachicola National forest in Leon and Wakulla Counties this Saturday.
This year’s forest cleanup in Leon County starts at 8:00 a.m., on Forest Road 305 off of Rivers Road.
Volunteers must pre-register at the event web site forestcleanup.org.
The event is sponsored by Leon County, the Forest Edge Neighborhood and various forest user groups.
Lunch will be provided free from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for all volunteers.
In Wakulla County, volunteers should meet at Hudson Park in Crawfordville at 8 a.m.
All participants must preregister online at www.kwcb.org or on Facebook.
Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is sponsoring the event and providing lunch to all participants following the cleanup.
Participants are encouraged to wear appropriate outdoor clothing and closed toe shoes; bring water, sunscreen, insect repellent and rain gear depending on weather conditions.
