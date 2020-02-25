The South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department is looking for volunteers.
The South Gulf County Volunteer Fire Department covers Jones Homestead, Simmons Bayou, Cape San Blas, Indian Pass, and all areas in between.
They have opportunities available for firefighters, medical first responders, and beach safety.
No experience is necessary, they will train you.
The only requirements are that you are a Gulf County resident over 18 and have a desire to help the community.
There are no schedules or time commitments.
All your gear is provided by the department.
For more information, visit www.sgcfire.com or email info@sgcfire.com.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment