NOAA Fisheries FishNews February 27, 2020

|
Highlights
Fisheries of the United States is our annual NOAA report finds steady, sustainable trends in fish landings and values. It’s our yearbook of fishery statistics for the United States. The 2018 report provides landings totals for both domestic recreational and commercial fisheries by species and allows us to track important indicators such as annual seafood consumption and the productivity of top fishing ports.
First suggested for killer whales, skin molt might drive long-distance migration for all whales that forage in cold waters. Whales undertake some of the longest migrations on earth, often swimming many thousands of miles, over many months, to breed in the tropics. The question is why—is it to find food, or to give birth?
Alaska
The 2013 to 2016 marine heatwave—known as “The Blob”—is the largest warm anomaly ever recorded in the North Pacific. In the Gulf of Alaska, scientists have connected low numbers of Pacific cod larvae, juveniles, and adults to loss of spawning habitat. This occurred during and immediately following the heatwave.
West Coast
Native fish discovered with spinal deformities in California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in 2011 were exposed to high levels of selenium from their parents and food they ate as juveniles in the San Joaquin River, new research has found.
Pacific Islands
In a new study, a team of NOAA and academic scientists examined eight stranding events of Cuvier’s beaked whales in the Mariana Archipelago since 2007. They found that three of these strandings occurred either during or within 6 days after naval anti-submarine sonar operations. The study also found that multiple species of beaked whales occur in the Mariana Archipelago throughout the year, similar to other island-associated populations around the world.
In 2018, three Hawaiian monk seals on Oʻahu were found dead from toxoplasmosis, a protozoal disease, within a single week. Now, in 2020, two additional cases have occurred. It is becoming increasingly clear that Hawaiian monk seals are suffering from localized lethal outbreaks of this cat-borne disease.
Greater Atlantic
For the second time in three weeks, a rescue team assembled to catch an entangled juvenile dolphin, remove the fishing line, and release it back into the wild. Scientists and wildlife officials are concerned that recent declines in fish populations may be bringing dolphin mothers and their calves into closer contact with anglers.
Upcoming Deadlines
February 28
Comments due on measures of interest to some Atlantic Highly Migratory Species constituents.
February 29
Extension: Voluntary vessel speed restrictions south of Nantucket to protect right whales.
March 1
Seasonal Closure of Mutton Snapper Spawning Aggregation Area in U.S. Caribbean Federal Waters off St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
March 25
Final Rule to Increase Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) Cobia Recreational and Commercial Minimum Size Limit in the Gulf Zone.
April 10
NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Revised Management Plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Upcoming Events
March 4
Fred Hall Show, Long Beach, California
March 10-11
ICCAT Advisory Committee meeting, Miami, Florida
March 21
NOAA Fisheries Pascagoula Mississippi Laboratories Offers Open House, Pascagoula, Mississippi
No comments:
Post a Comment