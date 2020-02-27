Thursday, February 27, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews February 27, 2020

Whales, Pacific Cod, and More

Having trouble viewing this email? View it as a Web page.
Fish News - NOAA Fisheries
February 27, 2020

Highlights

2018—A Strong, Successful Year for U.S. Fishermen and Seafood Sector

image
Fisheries of the United States is our annual NOAA report finds steady, sustainable trends in fish landings and values. It’s our yearbook of fishery statistics for the United States. The 2018 report provides landings totals for both domestic recreational and commercial fisheries by species and allows us to track important indicators such as annual seafood consumption and the productivity of top fishing ports.

Why Do Whales Migrate? They Return to the Tropics to Shed Their Skin, Scientists Say

image
First suggested for killer whales, skin molt might drive long-distance migration for all whales that forage in cold waters. Whales undertake some of the longest migrations on earth, often swimming many thousands of miles, over many months, to breed in the tropics. The question is why—is it to find food, or to give birth?

Alaska

New Study Shows Pacific Cod Eggs are Highly Vulnerable to Changes in Bottom Temperature

image
The 2013 to 2016 marine heatwave—known as “The Blob”—is the largest warm anomaly ever recorded in the North Pacific. In the Gulf of Alaska, scientists have connected low numbers of Pacific cod larvae, juveniles, and adults to loss of spawning habitat. This occurred during and immediately following the heatwave.

West Coast

Spinal Deformities in Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta Fish Linked to Toxic Mineral Selenium, New Research Shows

image
Native fish discovered with spinal deformities in California’s Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta in 2011 were exposed to high levels of selenium from their parents and food they ate as juveniles in the San Joaquin River, new research has found.

Pacific Islands

Beaked Whale Strandings in the Mariana Archipelago Might be Associated with Sonar

image
In a new study, a team of NOAA and academic scientists examined eight stranding events of Cuvier’s beaked whales in the Mariana Archipelago since 2007. They found that three of these strandings occurred either during or within 6 days after naval anti-submarine sonar operations. The study also found that multiple species of beaked whales occur in the Mariana Archipelago throughout the year, similar to other island-associated populations around the world.

Disease Has Claimed the Lives of 12 Monk Seals and Left Another Fighting to Survive

image
In 2018, three Hawaiian monk seals on Oʻahu were found dead from toxoplasmosis, a protozoal disease, within a single week. Now, in 2020, two additional cases have occurred. It is becoming increasingly clear that Hawaiian monk seals are suffering from localized lethal outbreaks of this cat-borne disease.

Greater Atlantic

Decision Support Tool Helpful for Finding Ways to Reduce Whale Entanglement in Fishing Gear

image
For the second time in three weeks, a rescue team assembled to catch an entangled juvenile dolphin, remove the fishing line, and release it back into the wild. Scientists and wildlife officials are concerned that recent declines in fish populations may be bringing dolphin mothers and their calves into closer contact with anglers.

Upcoming Deadlines

February 28 Comments due on measures of interest to some Atlantic Highly Migratory Species constituents.
February 29 Extension: Voluntary vessel speed restrictions south of Nantucket to protect right whales.
March 1 Seasonal Closure of Mutton Snapper Spawning Aggregation Area in U.S. Caribbean Federal Waters off St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands.
March 25 Final Rule to Increase Gulf of Mexico (Gulf) Cobia Recreational and Commercial Minimum Size Limit in the Gulf Zone.
April 10 NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Revised Management Plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Upcoming Events

March 4 Fred Hall Show, Long Beach, California
March 10-11 ICCAT Advisory Committee meeting, Miami, Florida
March 21 NOAA Fisheries Pascagoula Mississippi Laboratories Offers Open House, Pascagoula, Mississippi

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov



http://live.oysterradio.com/
at

No comments:

Post a Comment