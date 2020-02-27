Franklin County has been re-designated as a Rural Area of Opportunity.
The designation was created in 1999, by an act of the Florida Legislature under then Governor Jeb Bush.
The northwest Florida region is one of 3 areas designated by the Governor; designated areas are given greater access to the state’s economic development incentive programs.
It’s designed to bring more businesses to the area by directing more state grant money here and providing waivers that allows counties in our area to apply for money they may not normally have access to.
Rural areas of opportunity must be re-evaluated every five years.
