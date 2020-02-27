Thursday, February 27, 2020
The Florida Department of Transportation project to replace the Graham Creek Bridge on Highway 65 will begin during the first or second week of March
The bridge is about 13 miles north of Highway 98.
It was built in 1948 and is well past due to be replaced.
A bridge inspection in 2014 found the bridge to be structurally deficient and in critical need of repairs.
The state plans to replace the bridge and roadway as well as improve the bridge approaches.
There will also be some reconstruction of the boat ramp there.
There will be a temporary bridge while the existing bridge is replaced.
The state has about 3 million dollars budgeted for the project.
