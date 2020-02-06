NOAA Fisheries FishNews February 6, 2020

|
NOAA Fisheries has updated the quarterly Fish Stock Sustainability Index, which is used to measure the performance of certain commercial and recreational fish stocks. We’ve revised the list of included stocks to make sure the index continues to focus on the most important ones.
Alaska
Alaska charter halibut operators—don’t miss the new annual requirement to register for a Charter Halibut Permit.
West Coast
The Pacific Coast Recreational Fisheries Information Network has completed its Marine Recreational Information Program Regional Implementation Plan, representing a significant shift for the program. Regional partners will have a direct role in determining the most suitable survey methods for their science, stock assessment, and management needs.
NOAA Fisheries recently expanded our Veterans Corps programming to Oregon, in partnership with AmeriCorps and the Mt. Adams Institute’s VetsWork initiative. Chris Sutherland, our first veteran participant in Oregon, was placed with the Tillamook Estuary Partnership. He’s gaining conservation career skills and helping youths connect to nature.
Pacific Islands
U.S. Coast Guard District 14 received the NOAA Fisheries Partner in the Spotlight Award for its important contributions to Hawaiian monk seal conservation and recovery. As one of NOAA Fisheries’ nine Species in the Spotlight, the Hawaiian monk seal is no stranger to life-saving rescue and rehabilitation efforts by NOAA and partners.
Every year, humpback whales in the western Pacific Ocean migrate south to winter breeding grounds. Newly published research suggests that these whales are breeding in the Marianas and that at least some of them are part of a distinct breeding population of western North Pacific humpbacks.
Southeast
The Coastal Wetlands Planning, Protection, and Restoration Act Program approved two NOAA-sponsored habitat restoration projects in Louisiana for $30 million in funding. These projects will restore habitat along Louisiana’s coast, increase protection for people and property, and benefit some of America’s richest fisheries.
Greater Atlantic
A citizen science program more than 50 years old has shed new light on the movements and distribution patterns of dozens of shark species. The database of the distribution and movements of 35 Atlantic shark species revealed new information on some of the least known species. It also uncovered a few surprises about where sharks go and how long they live.
A healthy habitat is key to outdoor recreation. Sean McDermott, Hydropower Coordinator in the NOAA Fisheries Habitat Conservation Division, shares stories of his work detail in Alaska.
February 12
Comments due on Framework Adjustment 6 to the Atlantic Herring Fishery Management Plan.
February 21
Nominations due for MAFAC’s Recreational Electronic Reporting Task Force.
February 11-12
Workshop: Education for Community Resilience in Avondale, Pennsylvania.
February 12–13
West Coast National Electronic Monitoring Workshop in Renton, Washington.
March 21
NOAA Fisheries Pascagoula Mississippi Laboratories Offers Open House.
