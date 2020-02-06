The Franklin County Humane Society went in front of the Franklin county Commission on Tuesday asking that the board release over 36 thousand dollars in county funding that has been withheld since October 1st.
The Commission is withholding funding over a dispute over access to the county gun range on Highway 65.
The gun range entrance runs across Humane Society property.
The Humane Society closed the only access road on September the 15th – the road has since been reopened.
The Humane Society said the gun range distresses many of the animals at the shelter.
Humane Society representative Bud Hayes said the shelter has had some tremendous expenses and really needs the money – especially since the Humane Society has reopened the road in question and has done everything else they have been asked to do.
He added that 2019 was one of the Humane society's busiest years.
The shelter cared for well over 800 cats and dogs last year while the average number is generally in the 600s.
Bud said the money is desperately needed.
The county took no action on the request.
