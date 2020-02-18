Peoples South Bank has announced that Sara Ward has been hired as the Branch Manager of their Apalachicola Branch Office.
Sara graduated summa cum laude from Florida State University with a Bachelor of Science majoring in Hospitality Management and a minor in Business Management.
Sara was Miss Florida Seafood in 2008 and Valedictorian of her Port Saint Joe High School graduating class.
Sara has worked for her family's seafood business in accounting and sales, has served on the Apalachicola Bay Chamber of Commerce’s Board of Directors since 2015, and continues to dance with Pam Nobles Studio for over 20 years.
