County officials are discussing moving to a mobile recycling program to help make local recycling more successful.
Numerous stationary recycling centers around the county have been shut down in recent years because people abuse the service.
Franklin County does not require homeowners to have trash pickup so some people dump their household trash in the recycling bins.
Others crawl into the recycling bins and steal the aluminum cans which makes the recycling program less profitable.
The problem has been bad enough that the county has considered doing away with recycling altogether.
Now, however, the county is considering a mobile recycling program which would allow the solid waste department to set up a schedule so they can bring recycling bins into a neighborhood in the morning and remove them again at the end of the day.
The county does not yet have a price for what the mobile recycling program might cost but have asked county staff to investigate that and present the information at a future commission meeting.
If the move is approved it would likely not begin until the next budget year which starts in October.
Until then people can continue to recycle cardboard, newspaper, plastic, aluminum, tin & glass at Vrooman Park in Eastpoint; there are also recycling bins at St. James Bay.
On St. George Island the recycling bins are on Bayshore Drive and in Apalachicola the recycling location is on Commerce Street.
The Carrabelle recycling location is at the old Carrabelle High School.
You can also take your recycling directly to the solid waste department of Highway 65.
http://live.oysterradio.com/
No comments:
Post a Comment