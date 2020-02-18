Weems Memorial Hospital in Apalachicola has been awarded two grants through the Big Bend Health Care Coalition to help train hospital and EMS staff.
The first grant is for $8000 and will be used to purchase simulation equipment to train Emergency Medical staff.
The second grant is for $10,000 to purchase equipment to setup a coordination and evaluation center at Weems that will be used during simulations and disaster situations.
Under the terms of the grants, the county will make the initial purchase using money from the county's health care truct fund and will then be reimbursed by the Big Bend Health Care Coalition within 30 days.
