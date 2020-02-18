The Gulf County Emergency Management Office has closed a number of roads along the Apalachicola river in Gulf County because of recent flooding.
Neal Road, Byrd Parker Drive, and Iola Road are closed to all traffic except to local residents.
They have also closed Lake Grove Rd (Near Gaskin Park), Howard Creek Rd (Near Lower Landing), Old Bay City Rd and Willis Landing.
The action was taken because of high river levels.
The Apalachicola River was near 20 feet at Blountstown on Tuesday.
Flood stage is 15 feet.
The waters are receding but are expected to stay above flood stage into next week.
Emergency Management reminds all drivers to not drive through flooded areas.
If you see flood waters, turn around – don't drown.
