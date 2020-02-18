Wakulla County is seeking someone to serve on the county’s Industrial Development Authority.
The IDA was created for financing and refinancing projects for public purposes, and for the fostering economic development in Wakulla County.
To be eligible to serve, members must live and vote in Wakulla county.
Interested applicants should e-mail a letter explaining their interest along with a resume no later than March 5th.
E-mails should go to Melissa Corbett at mcorbett@mywakulla.com.
