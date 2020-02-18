You will likely see some smoke coming from the old St. George Island bridge causeway tomorrow.
The Apalachicola National Estuarine Research Reserve is planning a prescribed burn for the island on Wednesday.
The burn will clear vegetation and enhance habitat for nesting shorebirds that use the island for much of the year.
There burn will be on a total of 23 acres.
A number of protected bird species nest on the old causeway, including 4 species of terns, as well as black skimmers, brown pelicans, and American oystercatchers.
