The ninth annual St. George Island Tour of Homes will be held this weekend.
Tour weekend begins with a Friday evening Kick-Off at the Jay Abbott Firehouse from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The evening includes raffle items, refreshments, door prizes and a presentation on local aquaculture by Carrie Jones with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
On Saturday, February 8th from 10 till 4, tour participants will be able to check out seven unique island homes showcasing the distinct architecture, décor, landscape and vistas on the island, from the St. George Plantation on the West to the beautiful gulf views on the East End.
Homes on the tour include “Wright in Paradise” a new beachfront home in the Plantation.
There is also “Laid Back” with colorful furniture and fabrics that stand out against white walls and “Lee Shore, “ a modern, full-time home featuring mid-century modern design and mixed-pattern textiles.
You will also get to tour “Banana Republic” which features a carved fish from Wewahitchka cypress and a kitchen island base from a 300-year-old Belgian church.
“Bay Haven” is a house where almost every room opens to a balcony or deck and the brand new “Papaw’s Sandbox” is built on a property bought in 1958. and features a chef’s dream kitchen – complete with coffee bar.
There is also the McLendon house, a beachfront home whose living room is a combination of French country and modern and shades of blue.
The Plantation Clubhouse along with the Cape St. George Lighthouse and the Keeper’s House Museum and Gift Shop are also open for the tour.
Tickets are available online at www.sgitourofhomes.com or at the Lighthouse Gift Shop at the center of St. George Island.
Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 on the day of the tour.
