The Nature Conservancy has purchased over 20 thousand acres of property around Lake Wimico in Gulf County providing more protection for the Apalachicola River, Apalachicola Bay and Gulf of Mexico.
The property is adjacent to the Apalachicola River Wildlife and Environmental Area on its eastern border and FWC’s Box-R Wildlife Management Area along its southern border.
With the acquisition, the land will be protected in perpetuity creating a protected refuge for wildlife, including many federally and state listed imperiled species.
The lake and its surrounding lands and waters are home to the Florida black bear, manatee, bald eagle, osprey, swallow-tailed kite, many species of wading and shore birds, and turtles.
Its water flows into Apalachicola Bay and is critical to nurseries of migrating fish and oyster populations.
The property was purchased from the from Lake Wimico Land Company, LLC using funds from the Gulf Environmental Benefit Fund, which is funded through criminal penalties resulting from Deepwater Horizon oil spill.
Upon completion of the purchase, The Nature Conservancy immediately donated the property to the State of Florida, for ongoing conservation, management, and restoration.
