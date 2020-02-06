Wakulla County Replaces Channel Markers in Shell Point

Crawfordville, Florida – The Wakulla County Parks & Facilities Management Department recently replaced the day beacon channel markers for Shell Point Channel and Shell Point Junction Channel. The previous markers were damaged during recent storms and a total of 48 signs were replaced.
Wakulla County is responsible for numerous markers throughout the Shell Point and Ochlockonee Bay areas; and will continue to repair damaged signs as needed. The total cost of this project was $9,000.00 and was fully funded by the Wakulla County Boating Fund. All fees collected at the boat ramps go directly into the boating fund and are utilized solely for purposes like this. In addition, the boating fund maintains, repairs, and builds new boating facilities. “The fees collected are vital in keeping our boat ramps safe and enjoyable. We will continue to strive for amazing boating facilities and hope everyone will continue to support the boating fund by paying their launch fees,” said David Edwards, County Administrator.
The daily use boat ramp fee is $5.00, the Annual Park Pass is $40.00, and the Annual Commercial Boat Ramp Pass is $25.00. The Annual Park Pass is discounted to $25.00 for senior citizens, active military and veterans, and persons with disabilities. The Annual Park Pass is good for all Wakulla County owned boat ramps, beaches and parks. Please visit the County Website for a list of all County owned facilities (www.mywakulla.com/
departments/parks). Annual Passes are available for purchase at the Parks & Facilities Management Office, 322 Shadeville Road, Crawfordville, FL. or conveniently at local businesses that carry the Passes which include: Crum’s Mini Mall, Rocky’s, Wakulla County Tax Collector Office, Stow Away Marina, and Marshall Spears Inc. To obtain an Annual Pass via mail please visit the following link and print an application to submit along with your payment: www.mywakulla.com/departments/ parks/boat_ramps.
For additional information related to this story, please contact the Parks & Facilities Management Office at (850) 745-7780.
