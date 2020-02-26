The state has approved a grant to beautify the entrance to St. George Island.
Franklin County worked with the St. George Island Civic Club to apply for the grant that will improve and beautify the state-owned land between the St. George Island Bridge and lighthouse park.
The grant was ranked number one statewide.
Under the grant, the county will not have to pay for the improvements, but will have to maintain them.
Civic club members say they plan a low maintenance landscape and there will be volunteers for cleaning up trash so the overall cost to the county should not be too high.
