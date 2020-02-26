Speckled trout will reopen to recreational fishing in the new Western Panhandle management zone starting this Sunday, March 1st.
The Western Panhandle zone reaches from Escambia County through most of Gulf county except Indian Pass.
Speckled trout has been off-limits in the Western Panhandle to address recent downward trends in speckled trout populations.
The recreational bag limit for the western panhandle zone is three fish per person, per day.
The new speckled trout size limit statewide is 15 to 19 inches total length, with one fish over 19 inches allowed per vessel.
