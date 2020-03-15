A 21 year old man from Bainbridge, Georgia was seriously injured in a single vehicle accident in St. Marks early Sunday morning.
The Highway Patrol said 21 year old Eric Christopher Brown was driving south on Port Leon Drive in St. Marks at about 230 Sunday morning when his 2016 Dodge Charger hit a center median curd.
The vehicle went airborne before crossing over Riverside Drive and colliding with a shed at the Riverside Cafe'.
The vehicle came to rest underneath the shed.
The Highway patrol is investigating if the driver had been drinking alcohol and says charges are pending.
The Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's department, Wakulla County emergency services and Wakulla County fire rescue.
