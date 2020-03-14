Oyster Radio
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Florida DEP permit activity for Wakulla County
FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF
Environmental Protection
Bob Martinez Center
2600 Blair Stone Road
Tallahassee, Florida 32399-2400
Ron DeSantis
Governor
Jeanette Nuñez
Lt. Governor
Noah Valenstein
Secretary
Permitting Application Subscription Service
Subscriber email address:
manager@oysterradio.com
Profile Name: Oyster Radio
Permit:
Water - Domestic Wastewater Facility Permit
Project Name:
EXT SCHED VI.1 BND MOD TRAIN
Location Id:
FLA010225
Location Name:
Wakulla County WWTF
County:
Wakulla
Application Number:
FLA010225-015
For further information, please contact the Northwest District permitting office in Pensacola at (850) 595-8300
