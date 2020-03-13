A message from the Mayor – City of Carrabelle

Dear Carrabelle Community,
Out of an abundance of caution and after consulting with the Carrabelle City Administrator, I have requested that City Hall Staff and Supervisory Personnel suspend all non-emergency meetings with individuals until at least the end of next week. We will reassess this decision at that time when we know more about whether or not there are confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Carrabelle and our surrounding communities.
At this point there is no indication that any of the City of Carrabelle staff has contracted COVID-19, but we must make sure they remain safe and healthy. The City operates with a small staff, thus making it imperative that not even one employee is exposed.
All City Staff will be available by phone to assist the public with regular City business and answer questions. The Water & Sewer billing and collections department will continue to accept payments at City Hall inside the lobby and in the payment deposit box at the front of City Hall as usual.
The City of Carrabelle has three public meetings scheduled for March 19, 2020:
Special Community Redevelopment Agency Meeting at 9:30 a.m.
Special City Commission Meeting at 10:30 a.m.
Planning and Zoning Board Meeting at 2:00 p.m.
As March 19th draws closer, we will assess the situation regarding whether or not these meetings will be rescheduled.
Since there is no vaccine for COVID-19, the focus for all of us should be to slow down the spread of this new virus as much as possible – this is critical. We all need to be involved with this effort. If you are sick, stay home to keep others from getting sick. Continue to practice social distancing and good general prevention measures.
This morning I spoke with officials from the Florida Department of Health in Franklin County who assured me if there is a “presumptive positive” case in our community, they will notify me as soon as possible. Their overall goal is to respond appropriately to help those most at risk.
Please continue to follow the CDC and Florida Department of Health guidelines. We should follow the lead of our public health officials. https://www.cdc.gov/ and floridahealth.gov
Stay safe!
Sincerely,
Brenda La Paz, Mayor
City of Carrabelle
1206 Highway 98 East
Carrabelle, FL 32322
