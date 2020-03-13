Friday, March 13, 2020

NOAA Fisheries FishNews March 12, 2020

Sea Lions, Leadership Awards, and More

Fish News - NOAA Fisheries
MARCH 12, 2020

Highlights

Call for Nominations — 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award

science and technology
Nominations are open for the 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources. NOAA is a co-sponsor of this award, which recognizes exemplary leadership by individuals, agencies, businesses and other organizations to reduce impacts and advance adaptation of the nation’s vital natural resources in a changing world. Nominations are due by May 15, 2020.

West Coast

West Coast Waters Shift Toward Productive Conditions, But Lingering Heat May “Tilt” Marine Ecosystem

sea lion pups
Burgeoning populations of anchovy and a healthy crop of California sea lion pups reflected improved productivity off parts of the West Coast in 2019. However, lingering offshore heat worked against recovery of salmon stocks and reduced fishing success, a new analysis reports.

Greater Atlantic

Scientists Collecting Data on Commercial Fish Species in Wind Energy Lease Areas

commercial data
NOAA Fisheries scientists and colleagues have started a three-year study of Atlantic cod and other commercial fish species in Southern New England. Their goal is to gather baseline data to address how offshore wind development in the region could affect these animals.
During Women’s History Month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center talks to five women scientists. We ask them to share a little about their science journey, what hurdles or obstacles they’ve experienced, how they overcame them, and what advice they might have for the next generation of women scientists.

Women's History Month: Talking with Renee Mercaldo-Allen

Renee
Renee is a research fishery biologist with the Aquaculture Systems and Ecology Branch, Ecosystems and Aquaculture Division.

Women's History Month: Talking with Katey Marancik

Katy
Katey is a fish biologist in the Ocean and Climate Branch.

Upcoming Deadlines

March 23 Reopening Comment Period for Coonamessett Farm Foundation Exempted Fishing Permit.
March 25 Final Rule to Increase Gulf of Mexico Cobia Recreational and Commercial Minimum Size Limit in the Gulf Zone.
April 10 NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Revised Management Plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.

Upcoming Events

March 10-11 ICCAT Advisory Committee Meeting
March21 NOAA Fisheries Pascagoula Mississippi Laboratories Offers Open House, Pascagoula, Mississippi

Federal Register Actions

Visit NOAA Fisheries' Rules & Regulations web page to learn more about recently proposed and finalized regulations in your region. 
Corrections or technical questions should be sent to the FishNews Editor at editor.fishnews@noaa.gov.

www.fisheries.noaa.gov



