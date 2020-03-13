NOAA Fisheries FishNews March 12, 2020

|
Nominations are open for the 2020 Climate Adaptation Leadership Award for Natural Resources. NOAA is a co-sponsor of this award, which recognizes exemplary leadership by individuals, agencies, businesses and other organizations to reduce impacts and advance adaptation of the nation’s vital natural resources in a changing world. Nominations are due by May 15, 2020.
West Coast
Burgeoning populations of anchovy and a healthy crop of California sea lion pups reflected improved productivity off parts of the West Coast in 2019. However, lingering offshore heat worked against recovery of salmon stocks and reduced fishing success, a new analysis reports.
Greater Atlantic
NOAA Fisheries scientists and colleagues have started a three-year study of Atlantic cod and other commercial fish species in Southern New England. Their goal is to gather baseline data to address how offshore wind development in the region could affect these animals.
During Women’s History Month, the Northeast Fisheries Science Center talks to five women scientists. We ask them to share a little about their science journey, what hurdles or obstacles they’ve experienced, how they overcame them, and what advice they might have for the next generation of women scientists.
Renee is a research fishery biologist with the Aquaculture Systems and Ecology Branch, Ecosystems and Aquaculture Division.
Katey is a fish biologist in the Ocean and Climate Branch.
Upcoming Deadlines
March 23
Reopening Comment Period for Coonamessett Farm Foundation Exempted Fishing Permit.
March 25
Final Rule to Increase Gulf of Mexico Cobia Recreational and Commercial Minimum Size Limit in the Gulf Zone.
April 10
NOAA Seeks Public Comment on Revised Management Plan for Stellwagen Bank National Marine Sanctuary.
Upcoming Events
March21
NOAA Fisheries Pascagoula Mississippi Laboratories Offers Open House, Pascagoula, Mississippi
