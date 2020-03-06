A message from your Florida Department of Health in Franklin and Gulf Counties COVID-19. What you need to know.

The latest:
No cases in Franklin or Gulf.
The latest COVID-19 Florida information can be found on floridahealth.gov.
The health department is here to help you answer any questions you have about COVID-19. Franklin: 850-653-2111. Gulf: 850-227-1276. There is also a call center managed by the state at 1-866-779-6121, available 8 am to midnight.
Disease surveillance and outbreak investigation is core public health, meaning it is something we have always done in coordination with our healthcare partners and other members of the community. Tuberculosis, Hepatitis A, investigating flu outbreaks….and now the latest with COVID-19. We continue to work closely with our healthcare partners in helping to contain infectious disease outbreaks. Our Healthcare partners know how to reach us 24/7.
Most people with confirmed COVID-19 infection reportedly have mild to moderate respiratory illness and can be managed at home in coordination with their provider and your local health department. Persons with severe illness may be hospitalized.
Current persons at risk include:
1. Someone who traveled to or from an affected geographic area* with widespread community transmission and has fever (including subjective fever) and symptoms of lower respiratory illness (for example cough, shortness of breath.)
*As of 3/5/2020 countries affected include China, South Korea, Japan, Italy and Iran. Visit CDC Coronavirus Travel for updates.
2. Someone with close contact with a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 symptomatic patient and has fever (including subjective) or symptoms of lower respiratory illness (for example cough, shortness of breath).
If a person thinks they have COVID-19, they should call their health care provider before going to their office so the provider can take precautions to prevent exposing other people. Review your signs, symptoms and travel history with your physician. Your physician will evaluate you for other possible causes of respiratory illness and also contact the county health department to coordinate COVID-19 testing. If you are without health insurance or a health care provider, please contact the county health department so the health department can coordinate your medical evaluation and testing. (Gulf: 850-227-1276, Franklin: 850-653-2111).
Reminder about mass gatherings:
In our communities, we have a lot of upcoming community events to look forward to.
Tools for mass gathering community readiness can be found below:
Get Your Mass Gatherings or Large Community Events Ready for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)
Continue with prevention message:
There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus.
However, as a reminder, CDC always recommends everyday preventive actions to help prevent the spread of respiratory diseases, including:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Follow CDC’s recommendations for using a facemask.
- CDC does not recommend that people who are well wear a facemask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases, including COVID-19.
- Facemasks should be used by people who show symptoms of COVID-19 to help prevent the spread of the disease to others. The use of facemasks is also crucial for health workers and people who are taking care of someone in close settings (at home or in a health care facility).
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
- If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. Always wash hands with soap and water if hands are visibly dirty.
Thank you.
Sarah Hinds
Florida Department of Health – Franklin and Gulf
