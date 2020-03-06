Franklin County building officials are noticing a growing trend of people building structures without permits and then seeking forgiveness afterward – but county commissioners now say they are going to make that more expensive.
Last month the Board had to deal with a dock that was built without a permit, this month it's an unpermitted accessory structure on a commercial lot.
The property owner said he chose to seek 'forgiveness rather than permission' – a philosophy county staff are seeing more often.
Now the county is working on a rule that would increase the fines and penalties for people not getting the needed permits before starting construction in the unincorporated areas of the county.
The amount of the increase is not yet known.
County attorney Michael Shuler is currently working on the draft ordinance and he will bring it to the commission at a future meeting to discuss the specifics.
