Franklin County officials are reminding residents that it is illegal to place piles of yard debris, trash, and construction debris on county roads and on Highway 98.
The county has been seeing a growing number of trash piles on local right of ways – including couches and mattresses, old boat trailers and other debris.
In some instances household trash is thrown in piles of yard trash that the county does pick up on a regular basis.
In most cases it is impossible for the county to trace the trash to who put it there which means either the county has to remove it or it just remains on the side of the road.
Franklin County does have a litter ordinance that sets strict punishments for people found dumping trash on public or private property in the county, as well as in local waterways.
Punishment under the county’s litter law depends on the seriousness of the offense.
Minor littering violations can lead to a 50 dollar fine as well as public service hours, while major offenses can be punished as a misdemeanor or a third degree felony.
There is also has a clause in the law which says that if three or more items in an illegal dump can be traced back to one person, that person becomes liable for cleaning up the trash.
